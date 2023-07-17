Ireland’s teen star Amy Hunter can’t wait to face Ashes winners

Belfast teenager Amy Hunter has been named in the Ireland squad for next week’s ODI series with world champions Australia in Clontarf.

The three-match series starts on Sunday, followed by games on Tuesday (25) and Friday (28) at the same venue. It will be a tough task for Ireland, following Australia’s impressive Ashes victory over England.

Hunter, who will turn 18 later this year, said: “It’s a hugely exciting summer of international cricket – we’ve just returned from a tour to the Caribbean, and now have a home series against Australia and then the Netherlands away.

“We were disappointed not to get at least one win against the West Indies, but we had our moments. Moments, though, aren’t enough to beat the best sides, we’ll need to be switched on from ball one against Australia and put complete performances together – with bat, ball and in the field.

The wicketkeeper continued, “This series against the Aussies is our only action at home this summer, which I’m looking forward to. Unfortunately, I missed the Tri-Series against Australia and Pakistan last year due to tearing my quad in the last training session before we went into camp. I was absolutely gutted to be honest, so I’m glad to have another opportunity this year to take on the world champions.

“Back in February we managed to beat them in a T20 World Cup warm-up game – despite it being only a warm-up match, it did show that when we do get our plans right, we really can compete with top teams.

“It will be a tough challenge, so it’d be great to get a really good crowd in. Up in Bready last year there was a great crowd, and it really made a difference when they got behind the team and supported us. It just creates such a great atmosphere for cricket to be played in.

“As for my own game, I was disappointed with my batting return in the ODIs against West Indies but began to get some momentum during the T20Is. There are a few areas that I’m working on with the coaches around technique and learning to read the situations of the games a little bit better.

"I’m just looking forward to getting the chance to test myself against the world’s best over the next 10 days.”

Ireland: Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron