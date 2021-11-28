Irish cricket team on way home after red list troubles

Homeward bound: Cara Murray is trying to get back before UK restrictions kick in, Credit:

The Ireland women’s cricket team, including three members from Northern Ireland, have been flown to Namibia as the squad continues their difficult journey home from Zimbabwe following the change in international travel restrictions due to a new Covid variant.

Northern Irish stars Cara Murray and Amy Hunter, as well as team manager Beth Healy, were racing to get home before the UK Government’s enhanced restrictions on travellers came into affect in the early hours on Sunday.

With the deadline now passed, the Northern Irish cricketers must spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel upon their return.

The Omicron variant, which has been labelled a “concern” by the World Health Organisation, has been detected in England and was linked to travel in southern Africa.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced travel bans on several African countries in an effort to contain the variant’s spread.

The Ireland women’s team were flown from Zimbabwe to Namibia on Sunday by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and are currently awaiting news of an onward flight in a Windhoek hotel.

“They will hopefully soon learn the way forward from there,” stated a Cricket Ireland spokesperson.

“The repatriation home is being conducted by the ICC, and they are currently working out the best route home.”

Hunter, who only celebrated her 16th birthday last month, Healy — both from Belfast — and Murray from Saintfield were part of the Ireland squad playing in the World Cup qualifiers in Africa.

The fixtures in Zimbabwe have since been abandoned by the ICC following the outbreak of the variant in several African nations.

The tournament, which was scheduled to be played until Sunday, would have decided the final three spots for the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand next year as well as the remaining two places in the 2022-25 cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship.

However, Ireland has since been awarded a place in the Championship after the ICC determined qualification by world rankings.

In a tweet on Saturday, Hunter said it had been an “insane” 48 hours following the hasty travel arrangements but was delighted Ireland had qualified.

“Very excited to see where this can take us in the next number of years,” said the Waringstown cricketer.

“This is not only for us, but for those who came before us, and those who will come after.”

Announcing the abandonment of the Zimbabwe tournament, the ICC head of events Chris Tetley, said it was “incredibly” disappointing but due to travel restrictions being imposed at “such short notice” there was a serious risk that teams would be unable to return home.

“We have explored a number of options to allow us to complete the event but it isn’t feasible and we will fly the teams out of Zimbabwe as soon as possible,” he stated.

“Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies will now qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 by virtue of their rankings, whilst Sri Lanka and Ireland will also join them in the next cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship.”