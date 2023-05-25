Irish Cup holders CIYMS will begin the defence of their crown in Leinster

Irish Senior Cup holders CIYMS will start their defence with a trip to Dublin to face Leinster, conquerors of Civil Service North in the first round last Saturday.

Last year’s beaten Finalists Lisburn are in the only NCU tie, away to Instonians, while the winners of the abandoned game between Carrickfergus and Donemana, to be replayed at Middle Road on Sunday, will have home advantage the following week against The Hills.

It was a kind draw for the surviving NCU sides — only the holders travel — with Waringstown and North Down hosting last year’s beaten Semi-Finalists, who also join the competition for the first time, namely Clontarf and Phoenix respectively.

Irish Cup second round draw: Instonians v Lisburn, Railway Union v Balbriggan, Cork County or Ardmore v Pembroke, Carrickfergus or Donemana v The Hills, Leinster v CIYMS, YMCA v Merrion, Waringstown v Clontarf, North Down v Phoenix. Games on Sunday, June 4.

National Cup draw (Ulster teams only): Limerick or Co Galway v Cregagh, Cliftonville Academy v Athlone or Glendermott, Derriaghy v Burndennett, Civil Service v Killyclooney, Muckamore v North Kildare, Ballyspallen v St Johnston.