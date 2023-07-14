Irish stars to warm up in Bready festival

Mark Adair will turn out for the Northern Knights in Bready

Ten members of the Ireland squad who will be at the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament in Edinburgh next week are in action this weekend at the T20 Inter-Provincial Festival in Bready.

Mark Adair leads the Northern Knights in the shortest format for the first time this season, and brother Ross and Neil Rock, who captained the NCU side in the first Festival in Cork back in May, are named in the 13-man squad.

Graham Hume and Craig Young will turn out for the North West Warriors — with Andy McBrine, who is not in the Ireland T20 squad, resuming the captaincy — while Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector and Barry McCarthy will be in action for Leinster Lightning. Curtis Campher and Ben White are in the Munster Reds squad but, like all the Scotland-bound internationals, will play a maximum of two games across the weekend.

However, interim Ireland captain Paul Stirling and Lightning skipper George Dockrell have both opted to take a break, while Cricket Ireland have made the call to take Andrew Balbirnie and Josh Little out of the weekend, with Gareth Delany also an absentee.

As a result, CIYMS teenager Carson McCullough has won a first senior inter-pro call-up in the Reds squad, while out-of-favour internationals David Delany and Simi Singh are back in the Lightning panel.

Squads – Northern Knights: M Adair* (capt), R Adair*, R Pretorius, C Carmichael, M Topping, J van der Merwe, N Rock*, T Koen, M Humphreys, T Mayes, M Foster, T van Woerkom, J Matchett

North West Warriors: A McBrine (capt), S Doheny, L Doherty, S Getkate, G Hume*, S Macbeth, R Macbeth, T McKeegan, G Roulston, C Melly, R Millar, C Robertson, J Wilson, C Young*, H Zimmermann

Leinster Lightning: T Tector (capt), S Singh, S Lynch, R Mudford, S Harbinson, M Donegan, L Tucker*, H Tector*, F Hand, J Carroll, G Hoey, M O’Reilly, R Wilson, B McCarthy*, D Delany

Munster Reds: PJ Moor (capt), T Kane, M Commins, M Ford, N McGuire, M Frost, A Frost, J Manley, R Joyce, M Weldon, C Egerton, C McCullough, C Campher*, B White*

*In Ireland squad

Fixtures – Today: Warriors v Reds (11.00am); Knights v Lightning (3.30pm)

Tomorrow: Reds v Knights (11.00am); Warriors v Lightning (3.30pm)

Sunday: Lightning v Reds (11.00am); Warriors v Knights (3.30pm)