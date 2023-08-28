John Matchett hails Ross Adair’s title composure as CIYMS claim All-Ireland T20 glory again

CIYMS retained their All-Ireland T20 title in the most dramatic of circumstances with Ross Adair and Jason van der Merwe running a two on the fifth ball of a Super Over.

Balbriggan skipper Greg Ford had hit the last ball of the match, bowled by Ed Nuttall, for six to get his side to the DLS par score of 137, sending an All-Ireland Final to a Super Over for the first time.

Bowling first, Mark Adair restricted the defending Leinster Premier League champions to just five runs but CI needed five balls to win the match and earn their place in next year’s European Cricket League (T10) tournament in Spain.

Rain interrupted the final after 15 overs of the CIYMS innings, when the holders were 102 for five, and the game was reduced to 18 overs. Tyron Koen hit the first five balls of the last over for 15 and, although he was run out, Carson McCullough came in and hit the final ball for six.

“It was an incredible game,” said CI skipper John Matchett. “We took momentum into the second innings, but after we took three early wickets they batted well, built a partnership and it ebbed and flowed and went down to the last six,

CIYMS players and staff celebrate their Arachas Men's All-Ireland T20 Cup Final triumph at Malahide

“There was never any question who would bowl in the Super Over, Mark’s clarity of plans and his composure to execute them was brilliant.”

Earlier, Merrion proved far too strong for Fox Lodge in the Women’s Final, winning by 170 runs, with Ireland international Leah Paul batting through the innings for 112 not out.

In last night’s Hundred Final at Lord’s, Paul Stirling was out for five but his Oval Invincibles side beat Josh Little’s Manchester Originals by 14 runs.

Back home, it was a bad weekend for Bready who saw their hopes of lifting the Long’s SuperValu Premiership trophy all but mathematically ended by defeat to Coleraine and a wash out in the final attempt to play Bonds Glen yesterday.

Their pointless weekend leaves them 24 behind leaders Brigade with just one game remaining — Brigade have two — while Ardmore (three games left) and Killyclooney (two games left) are in second and third place.

There is one game in the Robinson Services Premier League this evening and, although they are not playing, Instonians will be crowned champions if Waringstown beat Lisburn at The Lawn.

CIYMS bowler Allen Coulter (right) celebrates after trapping Balbriggan batter Connor Fletcher lbw

Victory on Saturday, against Waringstown, left Instonians eight points clear with Lisburn having two games to play.

Men’s All-Ireland T20 Final: CIYMS 134-7 (18 overs, T Koen 36, R Adair 23) Balbriggan 137-3 (18 overs, G Ford 59 not out, C de Freitas 37 not out; A Coulter 2-18). Match tied (DLS). CIYMS (6-0) beat Balbriggan (5-2) in the Super Over.

Women’s All-Ireland T20 Final: Merrion 230-3 (19 overs, L Paul 112 not out, Inglis 42, L Delaney 36) Fox Lodge 60 (13 overs, S Black 29). Merrion won by 170 runs.

Long’s SuperValu Premiership

The Holm: St Johnston 90-7 (10 overs, G McCarter 26, D Anthony 23; J McGonigle 2-11) v Donemana. Abandoned.

Kildoag: Bonds Glen v Bready. Abandoned.

Robinson Services Premier League

Stormont: Civil Service North 22-2 (7 overs) v Waringstown. Abandoned.

Today: Waringstown v Lisburn (4.00pm).