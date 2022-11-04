Josh Little’s sensational hat-trick not enough to prevent Ireland ending T20 World Cup campaign with defeat to New Zealand

Josh Little became only the sixth bowler to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick but it was not enough to prevent Ireland losing their final Super 12 game against New Zealand in Adelaide by 35 runs.

The defeat condemns Ireland to another qualifying tournament to win their place at the next T20 World Cup as only the top four in each of the two groups go through automatically to the 20-team World Cup in the USA and West Indies in 2024; they finished in fifth place with only Afghanistan below them ahead of their match last night against Australia.

Ireland could also face the prospect of back to back qualifying tournaments if they fail to win at least two of the three World Cup Super League games against Bangladesh next year, sending them to Zimbabwe next June for the qualifying tournament for next year’s ICC World Cup in India. The T20 qualifiers are due to be hosted by Scotland in July and only two of the Scots, Ireland and Netherlands can qualify.

It was spin that undid the Ireland challenge yesterday – much like their opening Super 12 defeat by Sri Lanka – after Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie had put on 68 for the first wicket in eight overs.

They had just taken 29 off the first two overs from the left arm slow bowling of Mitchell Santner and the leg spin of Ish Sodhi, but next ball the captain went back to Santner and chopped on, and the remaining six overs of spin saw Ireland lose all of their top four for 28 runs.

It left Ireland needing 92 from seven overs and, although they continued to bat fearlessly, as they have done throughout the tournament, attempts to find the boundary found the fielders and five more catches, which capped an excellent fielding display by the Black Caps, left Ireland well short.

Fittingly it was Little who hit Ireland’s final six of the tournament, which probably gave him even more satisfaction than his first hat-trick for Ireland.

That came in his final over, the 19th of the New Zealand innings when the group winners were still on course for a total of 200. But first, Little tempted Kane Williamson, who top scored with 61 from just 35 balls, to hole out to long leg, then he had Jimmy Neesham leg before and, with an almost identical full delivery, he got the same result against Santner.

It was the second hat-trick by an Ireland bowler at a T20 World Cup – no other country has more than one – after Curtis Campher, who actually went one better with four wickets in four balls against the Netherlands in last year’s tournament.

It sealed a personally satisfying tournament for the 23-year-old Dubliner, who seems sure to be inundated with offers to take part in T20 franchise leagues around the world – when Ireland are not playing.

Unfortunately, support on the day for Little was lacking and while he conceded just 22 runs in his four overs, Mark Adair went for 39 and Barry McCarthy conceded 21 off his last to bring his tally to 46.

Gareth Delany stood up to the Black Caps batsmen and the second of his two wickets was the prize scalp of Glenn Phillips, who was averaging almost 60 in the tournament and scored 148 for only once out in the three-match series which New Zealand clean swept at Stormont in the summer. Today he was out after nine balls for 17.

Despite facing a victory target of 186, Ireland were never going to die wondering and, sure enough, Balbirnie pulled Trent Boult for six in the first over and followed up with two more off Sodhi.

At the other end, Stirling was also getting into his stride with three fours and then pulled Santner into the stands at mid-wicket.

But when the spinners slowed down their pace, the wickets started to fall. Balbirnie chopped on, Harry Tector, who never looked comfortable, was bowled and then, crucially, Stirling was caught at backward point for 37 – three wickets in successive overs for the addition of just five runs.

Delany chased a wide one on paceman Lockie Ferguson’s return and edged to the keeper and when Lorcan Tucker drove straight to long-off in Sodhi’s final over, Ireland knew their fate.

Three defiant fours from George Dockrell helped narrow the margin of defeat, but Ireland’s World Cup journey was over and they must start all over again next year just to try and make sure they are in the next one.

New Zealand’s victory also maintained the remarkable sequence – now eight matches – of the team that loses the toss wins the T20I in Adelaide.