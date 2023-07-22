Killyclooney relish chance at first ever trophy, admits Timmy Dougherty

It’s a huge weekend for Killyclooney — many would say the biggest in the club’s short history — with a first senior trophy up for grabs and a vital game in the Premiership title race.

The team they have to get past on successive days is Brigade, first at Beechgrove on Saturday in the clash between second and fourth in the Long’s Supervalu table and on Sunday at Ardmore in the Faughan Valley Cup Final, the North West’s route to the All-Ireland T20 Semi-Finals, to be held in the area in two weeks’ time.

Captain Timmy Dougherty cannot hide his excitement ahead of the double-header.

“There’s no doubt it’s a massive weekend for the club but, after a few tough years, it’s great to be involved in games of this magnitude,” said Dougherty.

“Everyone is looking forward to the challenge in what has been a fantastic campaign so far and while we know Brigade are tough opponents, we shall respect them but not fear them.

“Blyde Capell has rightly taken most of the plaudits but all the team have contributed at vital times and hopefully that can continue in the final weeks of the season.”

The South African professional has been the dominant batsman in the North West this season and is threatening to break every seasonal record in the book — he has currently scored 1,507 runs — and yet again will be the key wicket this weekend.

It has been said that Killyclooney’s name is on the Cup because not only have they already lost once in the competition — to Eglinton in the group stages — but Ardmore were 178 for one with three overs left in the Semi-Final when rain ended the match and Killyclooney won the bowl-out.

Brigade are sure to have one eye on the two-day Senior Cup Final, against Newbuildings, which starts on Friday — their biggest game of the season — but on their day they are a team that can beat anyone and Killyclooney know they will have to be at their best to win even one.

Elsewhere this weekend, Ardmore should consolidate their lead in the Premiership at home to Bonds Glen, while Bready, in third place, also have a winnable home game against Strabane.

Sunday - Long’s SuperValu Premiership (12pm): Ballyspallen v Newbuildings, Strabane v Fox Lodge

Faughan Valley Cup Final: Brigade v Killyclooney (Bleachgreen 1.00pm)