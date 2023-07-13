Lisburn given fixtures boost for second half of campaign

John Matchett and CIYMS will aim to use their remaining fixtures as a chance to usurp the leaders

Lisburn are the big winners in the second half of the Robinson Services Premier League season, with three more home matches in their post-split schedule.

The defending champions share the lead after the first nine rounds with Instonians and, having already played four of their top-six rivals at Wallace Park, they have been given a second home clash against both CIYMS and Civil Service North when the campaign resumes on July 29.

CSN also must go to Instonians, and, indeed, by the time the season finishes on September 2, they will have had only three fixtures on home soil against the rest of the top six.

In contrast, both Instonians and Waringstown, one win behind, will have played six home games, with North Down making their second visit to The Lawn on the final day of the campaign.

CIYMS, also just one win behind the joint-leaders, end this term by playing just four home matches against the top six.

The bottom four teams face each other twice over the final six weeks, with Woodvale and Derriaghy each resuming with merely one victory so far.

Post-split fixtures:

July 29: Civil Service North v Waringstown, Lisburn v Instonians, North Down v CIYMS, Derriaghy v Carrickfergus, Cliftonville Academy v Woodvale

August 5: CIYMS v Waringstown (unless Waringstown in Challenge Cup final), Carrickfergus v Woodvale (unless in Cup final), Cliftonville Academy v Derriaghy

August 12: Instonians v North Down, Lisburn v Civil Service North, Carrickfergus v Derriaghy, Woodvale v Cliftonville Academy

August 19: CIYMS v Instonians, North Down v Civil Service North, Waringstown v Lisburn, Derriaghy v Cliftonville Academy, Woodvale v Carrickfergus

August 26: Civil Service North v CIYMS, North Down v Lisburn, Waringstown v Instonians, Cliftonville Academy v Carrickfergus, Woodvale v Derriaghy

September 2: Instonians v Civil Service North, Lisburn v CIYMS, Waringstown v North Down, Carrickfergus v Cliftonville Academy, Derriaghy v Woodvale