Lorcan Tucker hails ‘special’ day after recording Ireland’s second Test century

Lorcan Tucker plays a shot on his way to scoring 108 against Bangladesh

Lorcan Tucker will never forget Thursday. April 5, 2023 the day he became the second Ireland player to score a Test match century.

Friday could be even more memorable, however, if Ireland can claim their first Test victory.

In a sensational turnaround, from the depths of 13 for four, Ireland scored 259 runs for the loss of just four wickets against Bangladesh in Dhaka yesterday to send them into day four with a lead of 131. They have only two wickets left but another 40-50 runs could be match-winning ones on a surface which will increasingly help the bowlers.

“It is obviously pretty special,” said Tucker when asked about the side’s recovery and his innings of 108. “It wasn’t something that I thought would happen today. We were under a lot of pressure. We tried to take it ball-by-ball and bat for as long as we could. It was very special to get a personal reward but the team is also in a great position. We are looking forward to tomorrow.”

With Harry Tector, who scored his second 50 of the match, Tucker put on 72 for the sixth wicket and 111 for the seventh with Andy McBrine who was still there at the close, undefeated on 71.

The batting earned praise from South Africa great Allan Donald, now the Bangladesh bowling coach.

“It was a tough day for us, a massive tick to the Irish,” he said.

“I can’t say enough (how well they did) they grinded it out beautifully.”