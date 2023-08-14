Lorcan Tucker leads the way as Leinster Lightning strike for 425 in rout of North West Warriors

On a record-breaking day at Milverton, North West Warriors were on the receiving end of as Leinster Lightning onslaught as they became the first team to post 400 runs in an inter-provincial Cup game, with Lorcan Tucker who hit 133 and George Dockrell putting on 154 for the fifth wicket in 14 overs.

The innings included 34 fours and 24 sixes and the margin of victory was 244 runs, greater than the difference between the previous highest and lowest totals in the competition.

Tucker, who was dropped on four by wicket-keeper Stephen Doheny, faced 93 balls and hit 15 of the 34 fours in the innings while Dockrell’s 88 came off just 49 balls and included eight of the 24 sixes. Harry Tector was caught behind off Graham Hume for a four-ball duck.

Craig Young was the only bowler who came out of the wreckage with his head high, finishing with four wickets, although Ryan Macbeth ended Tucker’s innings, 19 runs short of PJ Moor’s Cup best.

Lightning’s total of 425 for seven beat their own record by 93 runs, against Warriors at Strabane in 2016 and they scored 283 in the last 25 overs.

Leinster Lightning 425-7 (L Tucker 133, G Dockrell 88, C de Freitas 50, S Harbinson 43 not out, F Hand 40 not out, S Singh 22; C Young 4-61, S Macbeth 1-36, R Macbeth 1-79, G Hume 1-84)

North West Warriors 181 (28 overs, L Doherty 30, S Doheny 26, C Melly 21, A McBrine 20; S Singh 4-39, G Hoey 2-29, F Hand 2-43, D Delany 1-20, B McCarthy 1-23). Lightning won by 244 runs.

Ireland Women had it just as easy in the first of three T20 internationals against Netherlands in Amsterdam winning by 10 wickets with almost seven overs to spare. Arlene Kelly became the first Ireland woman to take five wickets in a T20 innings, all five coming in the space of 15 balls for just five runs as the Dutch were restricted to 92 for nine.

Amy Hunter then hit her highest T20I score but missed out on the elusive first half-century. She has two more chances in the series, the next game is on Wednesday.

VRA Amsterdam: Netherlands Women 92-9 (R Rijke 38; A Kelly 5-12, G Dempsey 2-13)

Ireland Women 96-0 (13.1 overs, A Hunter 49 not out, G Lewis 43 not out). Ireland won by 10 wickets.