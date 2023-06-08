Matthew Foster on ‘surreal’ Lord’s Test and why Ireland can make reach World Cup Finals

He wasn’t playing in the game but for Matthew Foster it was still a chance to get on the hallowed turf of Lord’s last week.

A late call-up to the Ireland squad for the Test match against England, the Civil Service North opening bowler described it as a “special occasion” and is backing the one-day squad to reach this year’s World Cup Finals.

“To see all the (Ireland) support over there was brilliant and just to be on the inside on that kind of occasion and watch the guys go about their work was pretty cool,” said Foster, who has been part of the Northern Knights squad at this week’s T20 inter-provincial games in Cork.

“I had been at Lord’s about 10 years ago as a fan but never on the field until last week. Sitting just below the Honours Board, seeing all the famous names was pretty special and then walking through the Long Room on day one for the national anthems was just very surreal.”

However, despite being picked for the Test match and, ultimately cancelled, two one-day internationals in Sri Lanka in April, he is not part of the squad which leaves today for the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

“It was disappointing to miss Sri Lanka, but the injury came at the wrong time but that’s the downside of being a bowler, there’s always going to be those little niggles.

“But the lads are in a pretty good place and hope they can get us to the World Cup, that’s the next goal.

“It certainly gives you motivation that I’m in their thoughts and in the picture for a call up so festivals like this week when you have the chance to put your best foot forward is important. It’s great to be involved and you learn so much working with the players and coaches, all top drawer.”

Foster got a head start on his peers when he made his first class debut at the age of 19 playing for Cardiff in the MCC Universities programme in 2019, against a strong Sussex side who included Ollie Robinson, Chris Jordan and Phil Salt.

“David Weiss (of Namibia) was my first wicket although Jordan knocked my off pole over, he was bowling pretty quick. I also played against Yorkshire 2nd XI a couple of times when Harry Brook was in their team and look what he is doing now.”

Having studied sports performance analysis at Cardiff Met, he worked for the Scarlets rugby team and, indeed, they offered him a full-time role, but he turned it down in favour of cricket.

“It’s something for post-cricket but I am now working in Danske Bank and they’ve been brilliant giving me time off at short notices and accepting the opportunities I have got in cricket,” he adds.

Instead of four weeks in Zimbabwe, Foster returns to club cricket with CSN and after Friday’s LVS T20 Cup game at North Down, hopes to help the Stormont side pick up a fourth League win against Woodvale on Saturday.

“We have a good run of games in the next few weeks in the league and cup to try and get some wins,” he says. “And to finish in the top six and have a good Cup run would be a brilliant season for us because we are a less experienced this year.

“We’ve probably been pigeon-holed as a Cup team and on our day we have proven we can beat anyone so it’s just about putting that consistent run together to compete in the League but with a young squad you are going to have those up and down performances.

“The most pleasing thing for us to see Harry Dyer, Finn Lutton and Ryan Hunter called up to the senior inter-pros this week. They have already shown they are more than good enough to play at that level and we’ve also got Adam Leckey, James West, Seb Yeates, so many guys coming through.

“That’s where we are going as a club and having benefitted from that, it’s great to see the next crop coming through.”

Friday night – LVS T20 Cup (6.00pm): Carrickfergus v Woodvale, Waringstown v Derriaghy, North Down v Civil Service North.

• Cara Murray and Amy Hunter are the two Ulster players in the Ireland Women’s squad for their tour to West Indies where they will play three ODIs (June 26-July 1), in the ICC Women’s Championships, and three T20Is (July 4-8). All the games are in St Lucia.

Squad: L Delany (capt), A Canning, G Dempsey, A Hunter, A Kelly, G Lewis, L Little, S MacMahon, A Maguire, C Murray, L Paul, O Prendergast, E Richardson, R Stokell, M Waldron.