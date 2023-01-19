Murray Commins jets in to face Zimbabwe as concussion rules Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie out of remaining ODIs

Cricket

Murray Commins is set to be Ireland’s latest debutant when they face Zimbabwe tomorrow in the second one-day international.

South African-born Commins arrived in Harare last night, from neighbouring South Africa where he has been playing club cricket, as a replacement for captain Andrew Balbirnie who has been ruled out of the final two ODIs with concussion.

The 26-year-old left hander, who played for Instonians in the NCU, opened the batting against a Zimbabwe XI, which included five of the team that won the first ODI on Wednesday, for Ireland Wolves in 2021 and top scored with 60.

As a member of the Munster Reds side in the inter-provincial championship for the last two seasons, he averaged almost 40 and, as well as hitting three 50s, made 125 against a Northern Knights attack which included Mark Adair, Graham McCarter and Harry Tector.

He is unlikely to have been flown in just to make up the numbers and if Stephen Doheny drops down to cover Balbirnie’s position at number three, he could open with Paul Stirling and give Ireland a left-right-hand opening combination. Andy McBrine was the first left-hander (unused) due to come in at number eight in Thursday’s last-ball three wickets defeat.

A statement from Ireland physio Mark Rausa confirmed that “Andrew Balbirnie sustained a suspected mild concussion episode after being struck on the helmet while batting in yesterday’s match against Zimbabwe. He retired hurt and did not take the field in the second innings in line with concussion protocols. He was reassessed this morning, but the decision has been made to withdraw him from the remaining two matches of this series as a precaution.”

Meanwhile, the Ireland Women’s side will have two Super Six matches at the T20 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa — the first on Saturday morning against England — after winning their final group game against Indonesia.

Ireland posted 156 for five with Eglinton’s Zara Craig top scoring with 52 not out and sharing a fourth wicket partnership of 93 with Georgina Dempsey, who also made 50.

Both batters then starred with the ball; Dempsey finishing with figures of one for five from three overs to claim the player of the match award and Craig taking a wicket in each of her first two overs at a cost of just four runs.