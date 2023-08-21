On this day in 2015: Chris Tremlett calls time on his cricket career

Chris Tremlett announced his retirement on this day in 2015 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Ashes winner Chris Tremlett announced his retirement from cricket on this day in 2015.

The 6ft 7in Surrey pace bowler brought his career to an end at the age of 33 due to a back injury.

Fitness concerns had become familiar for a man whose powerful frame helped catapult him fleetingly to the pinnacle of the international game.

He played just 12 Test matches and made a total of 28 appearances for England in all formats, but walked away from cricket having bowled the decisive delivery in an Ashes victory Down Under.

The son of former Hampshire seamer Tim and the grandson of Maurice, who played for Somerset and England, Southampton-born Tremlett began his career with Hampshire.

Having worked his way through the England ranks, he made his one-day international debut against Bangladesh in 2005 and played in his first Test against India two summers later.

Injury interrupted his progress but a move to Surrey in county cricket paid off as he then forced his way into the 2010-11 Ashes squad.

Chris Tremlett took the decisive wicket of Michael Beer (Gareth Copley/PA)

Tremlett had to wait until the third Test in Perth to get his chance and went on to take 17 wickets – including the decisive scalp of Michael Beer in the fifth Test at Sydney as England secured a memorable series win.

A return of 15 wickets in three Tests against Sri Lanka cemented his place in England’s pace attack and after undergoing back surgery, he toured Australia again in 2013-14.

However, the physical demands took their toll on his body and he accepted specialist advice to hang up his boots.

Announcing his retirement, Tremlett, who took 459 wickets in a 15-year first-class career, said: “My body, and back in particular, can no longer withstand the vigour of performing at the level required to play professional cricket – and after taking specialist advice this latest injury means that I will not be able to carry on.”