One-day internationals are still my favourite games to play despite short format success, says big-hitting Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling walks off the pitch after his match-winning 74 not out for Southern Brave against the Welsh Fire in The Hundred on Monday night

As Paul Stirling prepares to take the field at the Ageas Bowl this evening in his second match for the Southern Braves in The Hundred, the Ireland vice-captain has revealed that his favourite format is the 50-over game.

While Stirling’s big-hitting would seem ideally suited to the biff-bash of T20 or the even shorter contest – he became only the fourth batsman, after Martin Guptill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kholi, to score 3,000 T20 international runs in Ireland’s final game of the summer against Afghanistan last week – for him nothing beats the satisfaction of scoring a century and winning a one-day international for his country.

“I absolutely love it,” insists the 31-year-old, who has scored more than 5,000 runs and 13 centuries in 139 ODIs. “It’s what I have grown up watching and from my date of birth cricket was turning from Test cricket to that white ball period. T20 had barely started and I just loved ODIs.

“The one (match) that springs to mind is the South Africa v Australia game in the Highveld when 434 lost to 438 (in 2006). I just feel comfortable with that format, it’s the one I burst onto the scene with Ireland.

“In 2010-11 I got four hundreds in that format (including three in four innings), it just felt the most natural to me. It’s not quite the feeling of going out to have a net but you can just bat and if it’s your day your strike rate will be good and if not you’ll not be far behind.

“I also like the ebb and flow of it and I would say it’s the toughest day’s cricket. In four-day cricket the intensity isn’t as high because maybe you are fielding at slip a lot or trying to bat sessions. In T20 cricket the intensity is full-on but lasts only three-four hours. But ODI cricket, over an eight, even nine-hour day, and with a win at the end of it, is really special.”

Paul Stirling is in demand for franchises all round the world

Perhaps significantly, the only time Stirling has passed 50 in his last 22 innings, was his superb 120 in the final ODI against New Zealand at Malahide last month. It is Stirling’s longest run in his 14-year international career without a T20I half-century but that has “never come into my mind” he insists, and goes on to explain why.

“You may not score a 50 but you could hit 10 40s and they could be match winning scores in T20s. You can dress up stats anyway you like that’s why I’m not bothered about them.

“There is also a huge difference batting in Ireland. It’s harder to bat in Ireland (than anywhere else in the world), that’s just a fact, It’s not a case of once you get in, you go on and win the game or make big scores, the bowler has something in the pitch. It either swings or seams and spins, even in T20 cricket. You just have to accept that so usually you are not going to get those consistent match-winning scores unless you are in a real rich run of form.

“If you look across the board in T20 cricket, and cricket in Ireland in particular, you see a lot of cameos, batsmen get in and then getting out in all touring teams and ours.

"That’s something you have to gauge as a player, when batting at Stormont, 150-160 is par or even above par, Malahide is the best in terms of par score. So you are always adapting in Ireland to suit the game that is put in front of you.”

It is still a measure of Stirling’s greatness that he averages almost 25 in Ireland, against his overall average of 28.7.

And he remains one of the most sought-after players by franchises around the world and expects more Ireland players to be in demand.

“Josh Little is also in The Hundred this year and you are going to see other players getting picked up, like Harry (Tector) because we have had some brilliant performances against world class teams and that shows we are on an upward curve as a national side.”