Pat Cummins backs David Warner against England as Australia turn down the volume

David Warner has been backed to excel in the Ashes (Simon Marper/PA)

Pat Cummins is certain David Warner will turn up the aggression when batting during the Ashes but the Australia captain suggested any verbals from the tourists will be kept to a minimum.

Warner averaged a meagre 9.5 during Australia’s last Test trip to the UK in 2019 as he was bewildered by Stuart Broad, who dismissed the left-handed opener seven times in 10 innings in a lopsided battle.

The rivalry will resume in the next few days as Broad will join spearheads James Anderson and Ollie Robinson as England’s three-pronged frontline pace line-up for this summer’s curtain-raiser at Edgbaston.

Stuart Broad, right, dismissed David Warner seven times during the 2019 Ashes (John Walton/PA)

Even though Warner has registered just one fifty in his last 17 Test innings – albeit an unbeaten 200 against South Africa last December – the 36-year-old has been backed as Australia go in search of their first Ashes series win on English soil since 2001.

“I don’t think (Warner) is overly surprised,” Cummins said of England’s decision to select Broad ahead of Mark Wood.

“I’m sure he’s thought about it a lot over the last four years, hoping to get another another crack at it.

“There’s no huge surprises, you kind of plan for everyone anyway, so it doesn’t matter.

“Davey, I know will have all his plans in place. I’m sure you’ll see a bit more of an aggressive Davey than perhaps in 2019 and he’s itching to get out there and have another chance at it.”

Pat Cummins has led Australia to four Test series wins out of six (David Davies/PA)

Warner, who has announced his intention to retire from international cricket in January, is set to open alongside Usman Khawaja but Cummins did not follow England’s lead in naming his team ahead of time.

Josh Hazlewood, available after injury precluded his involvement in Australia’s World Test Championship final win over India last week, is vying with Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland for two bowling spots in what seems the only selection dilemma for the tourists.

While admitting Australia have chosen their side, Cummins was tight-lipped about who they have settled on and was far more forthcoming about pointing out his team are less voluble than their predecessors.

“Over the last couple of years our team has been pretty chilled out there,” Cummins said. “We’re quite a confident bunch but we’re not overly loud or in your face.

“I’m sure there’s going to be emotion at times but I’d be surprised if that bubbled over like maybe it has in the past. We’ve got so many English mates, us Aussies, and all the English have Aussie mates.”

England have won 11 of 13 Tests under Ben Stokes, left, and Brendon McCullum (David Davies/PA)

Nevertheless, this has been one of the most eagerly awaited series in years, with England’s attacking approach under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum that has brought 11 wins in their last 13 Tests set to be confronted by their fiercest rivals – the recently crowned world Test champions.

While Cummins recognises anticipation for these five Tests is approaching fever pitch, he claimed he is not distracted by England’s philosophy having led Australia to four wins in their last six series.

“We’re pumped that it’s here,” Cummins said. “This one in particular seems like it’s just got a little bit more on it, the whole cricketing world stops for a month to put their attention on this series.

“We’ve been amazing over the last 20 Test matches. And I think you’ve seen a pretty similar style in the way we’ve played, so we don’t want to lose sight of that.”

Excitement was high for the last Ashes contest a little over 18 months ago but England’s bubble was punctured from the very first ball at Brisbane, where Rory Burns was bowled round his legs by Starc.

“That pressure release of the first ball, taking a wicket and setting up the whole series – it was my first ball as captain so it takes a little bit of the nerves off as well,” Cummins said.

“It was just one of those iconic Ashes moments which every series always seems to have a couple of. If we’re bowling. I might give it someone else down the other end just so I don’t create a memory.”