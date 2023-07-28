Paul Stirling eyes a silver lining with win over Scotland as a bonus for World Cup-bound Ireland

After Ireland confirmed their place in an eighth successive T20 World Cup, Paul Stirling has said he wants to finish the European qualifiers on a high by beating Scotland today and winning the tournament in Edinburgh.

Ireland’s penultimate game against Germany yesterday was called off 90 minutes before the scheduled start after overnight rain ended any prospects of play at the Goldenacre ground but, after winning their first four games, the one point for a no result was enough to confirm Ireland will finish in one of the top two qualifying spots.

Scotland made it five wins out of five with a 33 runs victory over Denmark at The Grange — the game was delayed by half an hour and reduced to 18 overs — and that put them back on top of the table, but the winners of this afternoon’s game will be the number one European qualifier.

“We would rather have achieved qualification on the field, but we’re delighted to have achieved our primary objective of qualifying for the World Cup,” said Stirling, Ireland’s interim captain.

“We came to Scotland with a clear plan and style of play we wanted to implement and I think we delivered on that front.

“So we’ll celebrate getting the job done, but there is a trophy on the line and we are keen to continue that winning momentum going into the India T20 Series in Malahide next month.”

The clash with Scotland also gives Ireland a chance of instant revenge for last month’s defeat in Zimbabwe at the 50-over World Cup qualifying tournament when the Scots, despite being 152 for seven, got up to chase down Ireland’s total of 286 and win off the last ball – a result that effectively ended Ireland’s qualifying campaign and afterwards Andrew Balbirnie stood down as captain.

An Ireland win would be their eighth in a row following their three play-off victories in Zimbabwe, a run they haven’t achieved since ODI victories over Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Scotland, the Netherlands and Papua New Guinea in 2017-18.

Meanwhile, Mary Waldron has been ruled out of Ireland Women’s final one-day international against Australia at Clontarf today with a calf injury and Shauna Kavanagh has been called into the squad as her replacement.