Paul Stirling hits a century as North Down send out big statement

Paul Stirling scored his second century in two innings for North Down yesterday as the Comber side laid down their credentials for the new Robinson Services Premier League season.

Stirling won’t be available for the majority of the Comber side’s matches — he heads off for a T20 Blast campaign with Warwickshire and then has nearly two months of Ireland commitments — but he has got his NCU side off to a sensational start.

After hitting 113 not out in the season’s opener against Cliftonville Academy, he hit 109 yesterday at Shaw’s Bridge as North Down chased down Instonians 236 in less than 37 overs.

Stirling faced just 88 balls and hit 86 of his runs in boundaries, including nine sixes, but after he moves on this season, North Down still have last season’s leading run-scorer, Ani Chore.

The Indian almost matched Stirling run for run in an opening stand of 204, before he was second out, for 90 from 100 balls; he hit 13 fours and a six. Overseas professional Neil Brand in his first innings for the club, finished 24 not out.

Just for good measure, Stirling had earlier taken two wickets, including Instonians top scorer Nikolai Smith for 72.

North Down’s rivals for the Premier League title were in direct opposition at Belmont and it was CIYMS who came out on top, beating defending champions Waringstown by five wickets.

Set 230 for victory, Ross Adair gave them a fast start with 41 off 37 balls and skipper Nigel Jones and new professional Keith Dudgeon saw them home with an unbroken stand of 41.

Lisburn are the surprise joint leaders with North Down after making it two wins out of two with a six wickets win over Civil Service North at Stormont, Faiz Fasal taking his side all the way with 95 not out.

Cliftonville Academy recorded their first ever Premier League victory, against fellow top flight newcomers Cregagh, and Aditya Adey hit 93 off 85 balls with eight fours and five sixes as Woodvale beat Carrickfergus by 21 runs.

In Section One, Dundrum and Derriaghy have won their first two matches while there were also wins yesterday for Ballymena, Templepatrick and Armagh.

Meanwhile, the inter-provincial Cup gets under way today with last year’s top two, Leinster Lightning and North West Warriors meeting at Pembroke (10.45am).

Champions Lightning welcome back Harry Tector from Northern Knights and Greg Ford and Jack Carty from Munster Reds this season and they still have a formidable opening attack in Josh Little, Barry McCarthy plus Simi Singh and skipper George Dockrell with the slow bowling.

Lightning squad: G Dockrell (capt), R Anders, A Balbirnie, J Carty, G Ford, J Little, B McCarthy, M Sherzad, S Singh, H Tector, T Tector, L Tucker.

ROBINSON SERVICES PREMIER LEAGUE

Belmont: Waringstown 229-7 (M Topping 58, J Gibson 48, G Hume 27, L Nelson 25, A Dennison 20; N Jones 3-20, M Adair 2-53) CIYMS 231-5 (47.1 overs, J Matchett 46, R Adair 41, N Jones 34 not out, M Adair 32, K Dudgeon 27 not out; R Allen 4-40). CIYMS won by 5 wickets.

Stormont: Civil Service North 171 (50 overs, L Georgeson 54, W Porterfield 23, M Ellison 21, R Hunter 20; M Berry 5-27, D Simpson 2-30, J Manley 2-44) Lisburn 174-4 (F Fazal 95 not out, G Halliday 46 not out). Lisburn won by 6 wickets.

Castle Grounds: Cliftonville Academy 238-6 (M Burton 68, D Reid 46, M McCord 35 not out, S O’Leary 29, N Cahill 27; D Cooper 4-45) Cregagh 164 (45.2 overs, D Cooper 40, C Boultwood 25; M McCord 3-34, N Hornbuckle 2-23, B Kane 2-40). Cliftonville Academy won by 74 runs.

Middle Road: Woodvale 287-7 (A Adey 93, J Hall 34, R Pretorius 32, W Horwood 30 not out, R Restieaux 29, H Warke 28; G Snyman 2-47) Carrickfergus 266-8 (G Snyman 85, J Lawlor 52, R Haggan 32, I Parkhill 30; K Walsh 3-36, A Adey 3-70). Woodvale won by 21 runs.

Shaw’s Bridge: Instonians 236-8 (N Smith 72, R McKinley 61 not out, J Metcalfe 32; P Stirling 2-34, N Brand 2-48) North Down 237-2 (36.2 overs, P Stirling 109, A Chore 90, N Brand 24 not out; J Rose 69). North Down won by 8 wickets.

Section One

Factory Ground: Donaghcloney Mill 61 (J Busby 4-10, Gautam 3-19, R Bryans 2-17) Templepatrick 62-0 (M Thompson 29 not out, R Greer 24 not out). Templepatrick won by 10 wickets. The Meadow: Dundrum 205 (S Campbell 80, R Hassard 38, J Martin 25; P Karthick 4-36, S Gordon 3-32, D Dinake 2-39) Muckamore 138 (S Stephenson 27, E Wilson 21; S Swanepoel 3-13, J Martin 3-32, R Shilliday 2-30). Dundrum won by 67 runs. The Demesne: Derriaghy 218-9 (M Halliday 54, R Bailey 50, J Wade 30 K Alleyne 6-42) Saintfield 78 (K Alleyne 55; C Moorhead 6-16, J Wade 2-12). Derriaghy won by 140 runs. Eaton Park: Ballymena 139-9 (J Glass 46; B Escott 3-36, W Simpson 3-18) Bangor 109 (J Keenan 35; J Glass 3-17, M Glass 2-17, O Dick 2-23). Ballymena won by 30 runs. The Mall: Lurgan 103 Armagh 104-2. Armagh won by 8 wickets.