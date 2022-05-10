Paul Stirling picks up ODI Team of the Year cap

Paul Stirling has finally received his cap for being named in the ICC ODI Team of the Year 2021.

Stirling was one of two Ireland players, along with Simi Singh, who was named in the world’s best XI, after finishing the year as the leading scorer with 705 runs at an average of 79.66.

He was presented with his cap yesterday by new Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan,

Singh and Gaby Lewis, who was in the ICC Women’s T20 Team of the Year, received their caps at the launch of the international summer last month, when Stirling was unable to attend.

Meanwhile, defending inter-provincial Cup champions Leinster Lightning have made three changes, one enforced, for today’s clash with Munster Reds in Pembroke (10.45am).

Singh has been ruled out with a rib injury and is replaced as opening batsman by Cormac McLaughlin-Gavin while Gavin Hoey and Greg Ford return to the squad in place of Mitchell Thompson, a last minute replacement for Ford last week and Rory Anders, who was 12th man for the comfortable victory against North West Warriors.

Reds have named the same squad that impressively defeated Northern Knights at Stormont in their opening match last week.

Lightning: G Dockrell (capt), L Tucker, A Balbirnie, J Carty, G Ford, G Hoey, J Little, B McCarthy, C McLaughlin-Gavin, M Sherzad, H Tector, T Tector

Reds: PJ Moor (capt), T Kane, M Commins, K O’Brien, C Campher, G Delany, D Delany, M Ford, F Hand, M Frost, L McCarthy, M O’Reilly.