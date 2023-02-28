Paul Stirling signs T20 Vitality Blast deal to return to the Birmingham Bears

Paul Stirling will return to Birmingham Bears for up to four T20 Vitality Blast fixtures this year on a short-term deal.

The Midlands county has snapped up the Ireland vice-captain as cover for Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who will still be at the Indian Premier League when the Bears play their first match on May 20.

If Maxwell’s Royal Challengers Bangalore side do not reach the Finals, the game against Yorkshire Vikings could be Stirling’s only outing, otherwise he will stay on after being granted a Non-Objection Certificate by Cricket Ireland.

The NOC confirms that Stirling will miss both Ireland’s first-class game against Essex on May 26 and the Lord’s Test match against England, which starts on June 1, with Ireland telling their star player to concentrate on white-ball cricket ahead of a probable World Cup qualifying tournament in June.

Stirling hit a 46-ball century on his Bears debut last season, the fastest in England in 2022.