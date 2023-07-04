Paul Stirling to captain Ireland’s white-ball teams as Andrew Balbirnie stands down

Ulsterman Paul Stirling will captain Ireland in this month’s T20 World Cup Qualifying tournament in Scotland and the one-day internationals against India and England this summer after Andrew Balbirnie stepped down as skipper of the white-ball team.

Balbirnie has led Ireland in 33 ODIs and 52 T20Is since he took over as captain at the beginning of 2020 but after Ireland’s failure to qualify last week for the World Cup finals in India, he said it was the right time to stand down.

The 32-year-old Dubliner, who will continue to lead Ireland in Test cricket, told his team-mates of his decision last night after Ireland clinched seventh place at the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, by beating Nepal by two wickets with just four balls to spare.

“It has been one of the great honours to lead this team over the last few years and I am hugely grateful for all the support I received on and off the pitch from the many players, coaches, Cricket Ireland and supporters of the Ireland team," he said.

“I feel this is the right time for me but, more importantly, the team. I will continue to do my best for this team and work hard to contribute towards what I hope will be a successful period over the next number of years.”

With the T20 qualifiers beginning in just two weeks’ time, Balbirnie certainly did not want to be the leader of a team that misses out on the world stage twice inside a month and while Ireland are favourites to finish in the top two in Edinburgh, which will send them to next summer’s finals in the United States and West Indies, nothing can be taken for granted as Ireland’s failure to even reach the Super Sixes in Zimbabwe has just proven.