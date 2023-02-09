Paul Stirling to miss Tests as Super League takes top priority for Ireland

Matthew Humphreys has been selected in all five Ireland squads — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Paul Stirling will not be playing in Ireland’s next two Test matches as the Ireland selectors have identified the World Cup Super League games against Bangladesh in May as the priority in the upcoming months.

Cricket Ireland have released the squads for the back to back tours to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in March and April and Stirling has been told to focus on the white ball games and, indeed, will lead Ireland in the two one-day internationals in Colombo while captain Andrew Balbirnie is rested ahead of the Bangladesh games which follow just two weeks later.

Stirling’s replacement in the Test squad is Waringstown’s James McCollum who is still contracted by Cricket Ireland and opened the batting in Ireland’s last Test match, at Lord’s in 2019; his average after two Tests is 18, the same as Stirling.

In all 22 players will be involved in the two tours – only six have been named in all five squads across all three formats, but one of them is 20 year-old Lisburn’s slow left armer Matthew Humphreys.

The ‘go-to’ bowler in Ireland’s Under-19 World Cup campaign last year, Ireland are keen to identify a specialist slow left arm spinner to succeed George Dockrell who will focus on his batting.

Humphreys is one of three uncapped players selected, the others are Civil Service North opening bowler Matthew Foster, who will go to Sri Lanka, and PJ Moor who has declared for Ireland after playing eight Test matches for Zimbabwe, the last an innings of 83 against Bangladesh in Dhaka – the venue for the April Test match – back in 2018.

There is also a welcome return from injury of pace bowlers Craig Young and Conor Olphert who will ease their way back by concentrating on the white ball matches from the T20s in Bangladesh onwards and give the selectors a full complement of pace bowlers from which to choose for the WCSL matches which could yet propel Ireland straight through to the World Cup finals in India in October.

Young, Olphert and Foster are brought in for the Sri Lanka ODIs while Mark Adair – who will also sit out the Sri Lanka Test match – Barry McCarthy and Josh Little miss out.

Little is involved in only the first three games of the tours – the ODIs in Bangladesh – before he becomes Ireland’s first current player to play in the lucrative Indian Premier League.

v Bangladesh (ODIs): A Balbirnie (capt), M Adair, C Campher, G Delany, G Dockrell, S Doheny, G Hume, M Humphreys, J Little, A McBrine, B McCarthy, P Stirling, H Tector, L Tucker, B White. Games on March 18, 20, 23.

v Bangladesh (T20Is):Balbirnie (capt), M Adair, R Adair, Campher, Delany, Dockrell, Hume, Humphreys, McCarthy, C Olphert, Stirling, Tector, Tucker, White, C Young. Games on March 27, 29, 31

v Bangladesh, Sri Lanka (Tests): Balbirnie (capt), M Adair (Bangladesh only), Campher, Commins, Dockrell, M Foster (Sri Lanka only), Hume, Humphreys, McBrine, McCarthy, J McCollum, PJ Moor, Tector, Tucker, White. Games April 4-8 and 18-22.

v Sri Lanka (ODIs): P Stirling (capt), Campher, Commins, Delany, Dockrell, Doheny, Foster, Hume, Humphreys, McBrine, Olphert, Tector, Tucker, Young. Games on April 26, 28.

Waringstown head to Newbuildings in first round of the Irish Cup

NORTH West Premiership champions Newbuildings will host the most successful team in Irish Cup history in the first round of this year’s competition. Waringstown, the six-times winners, will head north west for the first ever meeting between the sides. No team from the same union can meet each other in the first round, while holders CIYMS, as one of last year’s Semi-Finalists, get a bye into the second round. Draw: Malahide v Instonians, YMCA v Coleraine, Railway Union v Bready, Pembroke v Brigade, Woodvale v Balbriggan, CSNI v Leinster, North Down v Eglinton, Fox Lodge v The Hills, Donemana v Carrickfergus, Newbuildings v Waringstown, Cork Harlequins v Merrion, Ardmore v Cork County. Byes: Lisburn, CIYMS, Clontarf, Phoenix. Games to be played on May 20. ​