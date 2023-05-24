PJ Moor to make Ireland one-day debut in ‘home’ World Cup qualifiers

PJ Moor has the chance to make his one-day international debut for Ireland in his home country after being named in the 15-man squad for next month’s World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

The 32-year-old, who played eight Tests and 49 internationals for Zimbabwe before qualifying for Ireland, played in all three Tests for his adopted country against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka last month but this is his first time in the ODI squad.

“PJ’s experience in Zimbabwean conditions and his versatility batting anywhere from one to seven gives us great cover,” explained chairman of selectors Andrew White.

The only other change from the squad that lost their final World Cup Super League series to Bangladesh in Chelmsford this month was expected, with a fit-again Barry McCarthy replacing Fionn Hand, although it will be more than two years since his last ODI if he breaks into the playing XI in Zimbabwe.

Twelve of the squad were in Zimbabwe in January when the hosts won the ODI series 2-1, with Moor being joined by Craig Young and Ben White, the latter also being singled out by his namesake, with the leg spinner’s “value coming to the fore in the latter stages of the tournament when we are likely to playing on used pitches”.

The fixtures for the tournament were announced on Tuesday with Ireland based in Bulawayo for group games against Sri Lanka, Scotland, Oman and the UAE, with only the top three going through to the Super Six stage.

Meanwhile, Civil Service North opening bowler Matthew Foster has been called into the Ireland Test squad in place of Bready’s Conor Olphert, who has been declared not fit.

Olphert was forced to sit out Tuesday’s inter-provincial at Bready with a knee problem and with the squad travelling to England last night for Friday’s three-day warm-up game against Essex, time ran out for the North West Warriors.

Foster was selected for Ireland’s tour of Sri Lanka last month but was forced to withdraw because of injury, so this will be his first time with the squad.

Squad: A Balbirnie (capt), M Adair, C Campher, G Delany, G Dockrell, G Hume, J Little, A McBrine, B McCarthy, PJ Moor, P Stirling, H Tector, L Tucker, B White, C Young.