RBAI too hot to handle for Strabane Academy as they clinch Schools’ Cup in style

The RBAI players pose with the trophy and celebrate their success after they defeated Strabane Academy in the Schools' Cup Final

RBAI's James West was a standout performer in the Schools' Cup Final and took 5 wickets for 18 runs

RBAI had cause for celebration after they clinched the Schools’ Cup for the 12th time with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Strabane Academy at Wallace Park.

The 40-over per side Final actually lasted less than 40 overs, with James West taking the final five Strabane wickets – the last four in 11 balls – as they failed to recover from losing three wickets in the first nine balls of the match.

RBAI's James West was a standout performer in the Schools' Cup Final and took 5 wickets for 18 runs

Johnny Orr, who survived almost an hour to top-score with 27, was the last man out, but RBAI made light of their 102 target, getting there in the 16th over as opener Josh Eagleson hit the winning runs with his ninth boundary.

He was ably supported in a second wicket stand of 74 by Tom Crothers, although Aaron Cooke had the satisfaction of claiming two late wickets for the Academy, who were featuring in their first Final since the Grammar and High schools – both previous Schools’ Cup winners – merged in 2011.

The RBAI players pose with the trophy and celebrate their success after they defeated Strabane Academy in the Schools' Cup Final

Strabane Academy 101 (24.1 overs) J Orr 27; J West 5-18, A Leckey 2-24

RBAI 105-3 (15.2 overs) J Eagleson 60 not out, T Crothers 28; A Cooke 2-16

RBAI won by seven wickets