Record-breaking James McCollum and PJ Moor stake claim for Ireland Test roles

If there was any doubt that James McCollum and PJ Moor would walk out together to open the batting in the Test match at Lord’s on Thursday they were dispelled yesterday by a record breaking partnership in Chelmsford.

PJ Moor, who has yet to reach 20 in a Test match, hit 118 and James McCollum reached his century with the six which won the three-day game against Essex by 10 wickets, the partnership 232, beating the previous best opening stand of 202 between Jeremy Bray and William Porterfield in the 2007 Intercontinental Cup Final at Leicester in 2007.

A generous declaration helped with Ireland given 50 overs to get the runs, although Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, guesting for Essex conceded only 39 runs in their 11 overs.

The downside was the Ireland bowling, unable to prevent the county side scoring at will to set up the declaration, the last 17 overs disappearing for 145 runs. Craig Young although wicketless in nine overs, appeared to prove his fitness and should be the third seamer at Lord’s.

Elsewhere yesterday, North West teams made their exit from their Irish Cup, all eight knocked out in the first round. Ardmore lost by 37 runs to Cork County and Carrickfergus beat Donemana by six wickets. Meanwhile, Dragons won their third game of the season, hanging on by one run to beat Typhoons at Eglinton with Bready’s Alana Dalzell the last over heroine, restricting Mary Waldron and Sarah Forbes to six runs.

Tour match

Chelmsford: Essex 343 (R Das 132, G Dockrell 74, M Adair 62; T Mayes 4-68) and 307-8 dec (M Adair 84 W Buttleman 65, N Thain 36, R Das 32, G Dockrell 26, C Campher 20; G Hume 3-49, T Mayes 3-55, A McBrine 1-50, F Hand 1-97) Ireland 419 (P Stirling 107, L Tucker 97, A McBrine 67, F Hand 48, PJ Moor 37; J Richards 5-96) and 232-0 (PJ Moor 118 not out, J McCollum 100 not out). Ireland won by 10 wickets.

Irish Cup first round

Mardyke: Cork County 220-9 (S Aiman 85, E O’Sullivan 35; M Kharotai 3-29, A Mgijima 2-21, D Singh 2-49, R Gaur 2-52) Ardmore 183 (45.3 overs, A Mgijima 46, H Zimmermann 29, C King 25; B McDonough 3-39, S Aiman 2-6, S Di Bartolomeo 2-34). Cork County won by 37 runs.

Middle Road: Donemana 241 (G McClintock 61, D Dougherty 43, J Robinson 28, G Neely 27, K Dougherty 22; M Rippon 4-34, A Haggan 2-48) Carrickfergus 245-4 (45.2 overs, C Averill 72, I Parkhill 72, M Rippon 38 not out, CJ van der Walt 30 not out; G Neely 2-31). Carrickfergus won by 6 wickets.

Super 20 Trophy

Eglinton: Dragons 120-7 (L Paul 44, A Kelly 29; L Delany 3-21, L Little 2-26) Typhoons 119-5 (M Waldron 56, G Atkinson 32; C Murray 2-21). Dragons won by 1 run.