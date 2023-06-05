Rising stars Finn Lutton and Harry Dyer join Jason van der Merwe on Northern Knights T20 squad

There are three new faces in the Northern Knights squad for this week’s T20 inter-provincial festival in Cork.

Civil Service North bowlers Finn Lutton and Harry Dyer, both Ireland Under-19 squad members, are joined by Jason van der Merwe who has been scoring runs for fun for CIYMS since the European Cricket League in Spain in March

They get their chance in the absence of Ireland internationals Mark Adair and Paul Stirling plus James McCollum who was due to appear this week but he is still ruled out with the ligaments damage which forced him to retire hurt in the second innings of the Test match at Lord’s.

“Finn and Harry have come up through our pathway and are being rewarded for their 1st XI performances over the last 12 months,” said chairman of selectors Andrew Cowden. “This will be a great experience for them in the Knights environment and we hope this will accelerate their learning and development.”

The Knights have also lost Lisburn opening bowler Josh Manley this week as he has been loaned to Munster Reds to “maximise his IP playing opportunities” and CSN opening batsman and wicket-keeper Ryan Hunter will play for the Reds in the final round of matches on Thursday, against Leinster Lightning, because Gareth Delany and Ben White are unavailable as they fly out with the Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe the following day.

The four teams will play each other over the next three days at The Marydke, with North West Warriors facing the hosts in Tuesday’s first game.

Northern Knights: N Rock (capt), R Adair, C Carmichael, H Dyer, M Foster, M Humphreys, T Koen, F Lutton, T Mayes, R Pretorius, M Topping, J van der Merwe, T van Woerkom

North West Warriors: S Getkate (capt), S Doheny, L Doherty, A Gillespie, R Macbeth, S Macbeth, W McClintock, T McKeegan, C Melly, C Robertson, G Roulston, J Wilson, H Zimmermann

Tuesday: Warriors v Munster Reds (11.00am), Knights v Lightning (3.30pm).