Ross Adair delivers T20 Final spot for CIYMS with fine display against Waringstown

Ross Adair took holders CIYMS into the LVS T20 Cup final with an undefeated 59 to beat Instonians.

The Ireland international, who faced just 40 balls and hit six fours and three sixes, was actually outscored by Shane Getkate, whose 72 also off 40 balls included seven fours and five sixes, but CI passed Instonians’ 116 for seven with seven balls to spare in a game reduced to 16 overs.

They will meet Waringstown in the final on July 23.

On a rain-interrupted day, the first Semi-Final was cut short halfway through Lisburn’s reply to Waringstown’s 148 for eight, but, having just lost five wickets for four runs when the game was halted, they were 13 runs short of the DLS par score.

Johnny Thompson played in two Challenge Cup finals for CIYMS and he will turn out in a 13th North West Senior Cup Final this month after Newbuildings got revenge for their defeat in last year’s two-day decider, beating Fox Lodge by eight wickets.

Thompson, who made up for the absence of Charlie Downey by taking three wickets, has also got his dream Final because Brigade, the team he played with for 10 years, beat Eglinton by seven wickets in the other Semi.

Meanwhile, Ireland will play Nepal in the 7th/8th play-off at the World Cup qualifying tournament in Harare tomorrow after Nepal recovered from 63 for six and 106 for seven to beat the UAE by three wickets thanks to an undefeated eighth wicket stand of 79.

Ireland Women lost their final ODI against the West Indies on Saturday night by four wickets to lose the series 2-0, the second game having been abandoned.

Gaby Lewis carried her bat but was left stranded 95 not out, one short of her best score, as Ireland were bowled out for 203.

Lewis received excellent support from Ava Canning and Cara Murray, who added 43 and 50 respectively with Lewis for the eighth and ninth wickets.

Ireland introduced slow left armer Amy Maguire for her ODI debut and she ended up as the most successful bowler, but, although the West Indies were 94 for four, they got home without further loss in the 42nd over.

The first of three T20s between the teams is tomorrow.

LVS T20 Semi-Finals

The Green: Waringstown 148-8 (20 overs, G Thompson 43, M Topping 34, A Dennison 30, J Cameron-Dow 23; J Manley 2-30, C Atkinson 2-30) Lisburn 69-6 (10.1 overs, F Fazal 33, C Burns 23; G Thompson 3-18, J Cameron-Dow 2-3). Waringstown won by 13 runs (DLS).

The Green: Instonians 116-7 (16 overs, S Gekate 72; A Coulter 2-18, T Koen 2-22) CIYMS 117-4 (14.5 overs, R Adair 59 not out, T Koen 29; D Rose 2-16). CIYMS won by 6 wickets (DLS).

NW Senior Cup Semi-Finals

Ballymagorry: Fox Lodge 128 (27.4 overs, J Milligan 35, J Robinson 25, G Maneeshan 23; Ro Hunter 4-38, J Thompson 3-26, J Dunn 2-19) Newbuildings 128-2 (24.3 overs, J Dunn 51 not out, H Viljoen 50 not out; J Robinson 2-30). Newbuildings won by 8 wickets.

Eglinton: Eglinton 126 (32.1 overs, A Millar 19; JP Millar 4-23, I Hussain 3-16) Brigade 133-3 (25.4 overs, A McDaid 59, I Hussain 34, S Macbeth 25 not out; J Millar 2-38). Brigade won by 7 wickets (DLS)

Women’s ODI

St Lucia: Ireland 203 (50 overs, G Lewis 95, A Canning 20; A Fletcher 3-37) West Indies 204-4 (41.1 overs, S Taylor 79 not out, C Henry 53 not out; A Maguire 2-24). West Indies won by 6 wickets.