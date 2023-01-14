Ross Adair smashes first international half-century as Ireland keep promise by levelling Zimbabwe series

Ireland kept their promise and bounced back in style to take their T20 series with Zimbabwe to the deciding third match on Sunday.

This time captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and had no hesitation in batting second and they duly chased down their target of 145 with two balls to spare.

Ross Adair, in his second match, knew he would be more comfortable than on his nervous debut on Thursday, when Ireland lost by five wickets, and he went out and proved it with a superb 65 from 47 balls to lay the platform for the impressive chase.

When he was out, the ball after hitting his fourth six, Ireland needed just 26 from the last four overs and, although they also lost Harry Tector in the countdown, George Dockrell, Ireland’s finisher, won the match with a six.

Ireland’s death bowlers also deserve a lot of credit for restricting, indeed bowling out, Zimbabwe for 144. With six overs left the hosts were on 115 for four but Curtis, Campher, Graham Hume, Dockrell, Gareth Delany and Mark Adair conceded only one boundary and they picked up the remaining six wickets, including two runs outs.

But it was Adair who deservedly won the player of the match and, as he said on Friday, he would have to rein himself in. In the end it was the almost perfect innings.

He did not hit his first boundary until his 24th delivery, although he was repeatedly denied by superb boundary fielding by the Zimbabweans, but after that he never looked back. He hit left arm spinner Wellington Masaadza for his first six in the 13th over and followed up with one each in the next three overs, the first bringing up his 50 from 40 balls.

The only thing he did wrong was getting out the ball after his fourth six, when the required eight runs had already come off the over. This time unable to contain himself, he hit it straight down the throat of the long-on fielder.

Adair shared an opening stand of 48 with Balbirnie, who hit a successive boundaries in the second over off Richard Ngarava but never kicked on, and Stephen Doheny came and went in just four balls, holding out to long-off.

But it was Harry Tector who was the Ireland game-changer. Terribly out of form at the Nepal T20 League, he immediately showed renewed confidence by reverse sweeping his first ball for four. A six off Brad Evans followed in the 14th over, which cost 14 runs altogether, and Ireland dare not lose it from there. They didn’t.

Ireland made one change from the five-wicket defeat on Thursday with Waringstown all-rounder Hume in for Barry McCarthy, and it was Hume who was the most successful bowler in a Zimbabwe innings which didn’t reach its full potential thanks to a strong finish by the tourists, with Hume swinging the game back towards Ireland.

When he returned for the 16th over, Zimbabwe were 115 for four, but with his third ball, Hume claimed the big scalp of captain Craig Ervine for 42, caught at deep square leg, and two balls later had the dangerous Ryan Burl caught behind.

Indeed, Ireland restricted Zimbabwe to just one boundary in those last five overs while also picking up the remaining four wickets.

At first it didn’t look as if Zimbabwe would need boundaries, such was their excellent running, eight coming off Delany’s final over as a single was turned into a two and a two into a three. But it eventually caught up with them and in two successive balls, they lost two wickets to run outs, the second when Ngarva was stranded mid-pitch when sent back.

Tector was again given the new ball and again took a wicket in the first over, Tad Marumani caught at mid-on. He then picked up the vital wicket of game one’s top scorer Sean Williams for 19, to give the initiative back to Ireland.

Mark Adair was the other wicket-taker but he had to wait until his penultimate ball for a breakthrough, unable to match his accuracy from the first match.

Zimbabwe’s final total should have been three runs less because, for the second time in the series, Ireland missed a straightforward run out with Doheny’s careless throw back to Hume in the final over missing his target and allowing the stranded batsman to regain his ground.

But in the end, it didn't matter. It's everything to play for on Sunday (11am GMT).