Ryan Gallagher: Strabane must answer wake-up call after heavy reversal at St Johnston

​Ryan Gallagher has described last week’s massive defeat by St Johnston as a wake-up call as Strabane’s hopes of making the top eight and a place in next year’s Long’s SuperValu Premiership took a massive dent.

Bowled out for just 79, it allowed the Donegal club to leapfrog them in the table and leave Strabane in 10th-place, 21 points behind Newbuildings — who have a match in hand — in eighth.

“We have been competing in most games but Saturday past was a real wake-up call for the lads,” admitted star all-rounder Gallagher. “It’s vital we get back to winning ways to keep the goal of the top eight alive, so we really have to get going this Saturday.

“We have been inconsistent in all three aspects of the game but we know what we can do on our day, and we need to make that day more regular.”

Worryingly, their only two wins this campaign were against Ballyspallen and Glendermott, two of the five clubs below them in the table, and tomorrow it is fourth-placed Ardmore who are the visitors to Strabane Park.

The positives this term have been Gallagher’s younger brother Kevin and overseas professional Nasir Nawaz, who scored a century in their last league victory versus Ballyspallen — but that is now six weeks ago.

“Kevin and Nasir are digging deep with the bat and it’s great to see them scoring freely when they are in full flow,” added Ryan. “Now it’s up to the rest of us to back them up because that’s where we have been lacking most, in the runs department, so the lads know what we have to do and we go again on Saturday.”

Modestly, Gallagher doesn’t mention his own contribution with the ball. Three more wickets against St Johnston took his tally for the season to 26 — only Killyclooney’s Kenzie Hall has more — but one of the surviving members of the Strabane side that won the Premiership title in 2014 is desperate to bring back the glory days to the town.

However, the Red Caps were relegated just two years later and although they bounced straight back by winning the Championship by 60 points, it has been downhill ever since their fourth-place finish in 2018.

Elsewhere tomorrow, St Johnston face a tough ask to follow up last week’s triumph when they visit defending champions and Senior Cup Finalists Newbuildings, while the match of the day could be at Ballyheather Road between league leaders Killyclooney and neighbours Donemana.

Hoping for a slip-up will be second-placed Bready, who are at Ballyspallen, and this year’s other Senior Cup Finalists Brigade who travel to Bonds Glen.