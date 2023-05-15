Shane Getkate’s half-century leads North West Warriors to impressive victory

Shane Getkate of North West Warriors shakes hands with Michael Granger of Munster Reds after the Inter-Provincial Series match at The Mardyke in Cork — © SPORTSFILE

North West Warriors’ selectors will have a few tough decisions next week when their international players return after an impressive performance by their debutants in Cork on Monday.

The Warriors, led by a unbeaten half-century from stand-in skipper Shane Getkate, repeated their big victory over the Reds at The Mardyke last season with another bonus point success, chasing down their victory target of 150 at the start of the 40th over.

Without Andy McBrine, Craig Young and Graham Hume, plus Conor Olphert, they bowled out the defending 50-over champions for 149, with Ardmore’s Harry Zimmermann and Eglinton professional Mike Erlank sharing seven of the wickets as the Reds collapsed from 63 for no wicket and 113 for three.

In reply, Ani Chore, in his first game for the Warriors, scored a patient 33, while the other debutant, Brigade’s Cameron Melly, finished 27 not out, dominating a unbeaten partnership of 42 who took 18 balls to get off the mark but then scored 56 off 52 balls with four sixes.

Northern Knights begin their campaign at Pembroke today against Leinster Lightning with James McCollum captaining the side in place of Mark Adair, with new CIYMS signing Tyron Koen set for his debut.

Scores: Munster Reds 149 (40.2 overs, M Commins 35, B Kruger 26, A Frost 20, M Frost 19 not out; H Zimmermann 4-36, M Erlank 3-21, R Macbeth 2-23, J Wilson 1-26) North West Warriors 150-4 (39.1 overs, S Getkate 56 not out, A Chore 33, C Melly 27 not out). Warriors won by 6 wickets.

Northern Knights: J McCollum (Capt), R Adair, C Carmichael, M Foster, M Humphreys, T Koen, J Manley, J Matchett, T Mayes, N Rock, M Topping, R Pretorius.

NW Senior Cup draw: Eglinton v Ardmore, Donenana v Brigade, Fox Lodge v Glendermott, Strabane v Newbuildings. Games on June 10