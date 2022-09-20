Simi Singh gets nod over Andy McBrine as five Ulster players included in Ireland’s T20 World Cup squad

Simi Singh has been favoured over Andy McBrine as head coach Heinrich Malan announced his Ireland squad for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Spinner Singh replaced McBrine for the final two games of Ireland’s recent 3-2 series win over Afghanistan and provided Malan with enough evidence that he should retain his place for the World Cup.

The 35-year-old has been included as another threat in the bowling attack for the tournament, providing a bigger danger to left-handed hitters as a prime wicket-taker in the team.

There are also returns for Ulster pair Conor Olphert and Craig Young, who both missed those final two games against Afghanistan due to injury, with Graham Hume and Shane Getkate missing out.

Stephen Doheny holds onto his spot after some strong batting performances as well as his versatility at being able to keep wicket, but David Delany continues his wait for a return to the panel.

Andrew Balbirnie captains the squad, the first led by Malan at a major tournament, with Belfast’s Paul Stirling his vice-captain. The inclusions of Mark Adair and Andy McBrine, along with Olphert and Young, take the Ulster representation to five.

Ireland will head to Australia on September 29 and will face three warm-up matches against Randwick Petersham, before two official warm-up games against Namibia and Sri Lanka.

The competitive action gets under way on October 17 when Ireland face Zimbabwe in Hobart, with their other Group B opponents being Scotland and the West Indies, with the top two sides qualifying for the Super 12.

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Paul Stirling (vice-captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.