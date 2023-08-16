Squad development the goal for Ireland’s T20 series with India, says Heinrich Malan

Heinrich Malan has confirmed that all 15 players will likely get a game over the next week when Ireland face India in three T20 internationals at Malahide, the first on Friday (3.00pm).

It means Theo van Woerkom, the CIYMS slow left armer, will make his debut as the countdown to next year’s T20 World Cup officially gets under way.

“We want to keep development a wider squad,” said the Ireland head coach. “We have 15 (T20) games before the World Cup next June and should an injury happen or a dip in form we don’t find ourselves, like we did in Zimbabwe, having to give a debut in a World Cup.

“Gareth Delany is not available for the first two games and he is a front-line bowling option and a finisher in T20 cricket so it’s about giving opportunities to other guys like Mark Adair or, potentially, Fionn Hand stepping up, batting in that 7-8 position.”

As for the opposition, India’s star names might be missing, save for the captain, the experienced Jasprit Bumah who is returning from injury, but there is a staggering 802 IPL appearances in the 15-man squad, including three of the top 10 run scorers.

“It’s an opportunity for the IPL boys to play international cricket and we expect them to take it with both hands,” added Malan.

“It has allowed us, though, to be very diligent in our preparation, there is a lot of footage of them, so we can be clear in our tactics and put them under pressure early doors and build some momentum.”

Meanwhile, Ireland Women found batting more difficult in the second T20 International against Netherlands in Amsterdam but the bowlers hit back to clinch the series ahead of the final game today. Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis scored all 96 runs in a 10 wickets win on Monday but Lewis was dismissed in the fifth over yesterday and although Hunter top scored with 36, she faced 34 balls as Ireland finished on 148 for six.

Cara Murray was missing from the Ireland attack but Arlene Kelly, after a five-wicket haul in the first game, added three more and skipper Laura Delany, on the day she became the most capped women’s player, took three of the last four wickets as the Dutch were bowled out for 82.

Scores: Ireland Women 148-6 (A Hunter 36, O Prendergast 25, L Delany 20; R Rijke 3-37) Netherlands Women 82 (L Delany 3-5, A Kelly 3-11, G Dempsey 2-16). Ireland won by 66 runs.

Thursday - Robinson Services Premier League (5.00pm): Cliftonville Academy v Derriaghy.