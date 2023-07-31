Timeline of how a dramatic final day of Ashes series unfolded at The Oval

Stuart Broad produced a fitting finale to an extraordinary career with the dismissal of Alex Carey to bowl Australia out for 334 and give England victory by 49 runs in the final Ashes Test to level the series at 2-2.

England had to endure a two-hour rain-delay and some stubborn batting by the tourists before the win was claimed at 6.25pm on day five at the Kia Oval after excellent displays by Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali in particular.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how a dramatic final day of an enthralling Ashes series unfolded.

11.24am: Woakes provided England with the perfect start when he struck in the third over of the day after David Warner edged behind for 60 to reduce Australia to 140 for one.

11.36am: Woakes was on a roll now and trapped Usman Khawaja lbw for 72 in his next over to bring the fine series of the Australia opener to an end with 243 runs still required for the tourists.

12:03pm: Mark Wood got in on the act despite struggling with pain in his heel when Marnus Labuschagne edged to Zak Crawley to leave Australia on 169 for three.

12:26pm: Steve Smith was joined by Travis Head at the crease and two runs for the latter off Broad saw Australia’s target go below the 200 mark.

1.25pm: On the verge of lunch, England thought they had dismissed Smith when he gloved up in the air and Ben Stokes took the catch in mid-air, but the captain dropped the ball on landing and, despite a review, it showed he did not complete the catch and Smith remained not out at lunch.

2.09pm: The England players along with Smith and Head emerged for the afternoon session, but before a ball was bowled the rain increased and play was suspended.

4.20pm: Play resumed with Australia on 238 for three with 52 overs initially scheduled for the rest of the day but this was later revised to 47 due to an early tea being taken at 3.20pm.

4.50pm: After Smith brought up his fifty off 61 balls, Moeen’s next delivery was tossed up and Head edged to Joe Root to depart for 43, which left the tourists on 264 for four.

4.58pm: Woakes claimed the crucial scalp of Smith in the next over with a superb pitched-up delivery on the fourth stump line that the Australian number four could only edge to Crawley to walk off for 54 with 110 runs still needed.

5.01pm: Bairstow produced a one-handed stunner to catch Marsh for nine off Moeen to reduce Australia to 274 for six with the Kia Oval crowd producing a cauldron of noise.

5.06pm: Woakes grabbed another when Mitchell Starc was tempted to drive and edged to Crawley to depart for a two-ball duck with 109 runs still required.

5.29pm: Pat Cummins was not able to repeat his Edgbaston heroics after his pull shot hit his thigh and bounced up for Stokes to take the catch at leg slip. It left Australia on 294 for eight.

6.10pm: After Carey and Todd Murphy had put on 35 for the ninth wicket, it was Broad who broke the partnership with the latter edging behind to Bairstow to give Broad the 603rd wicket of his career.

England’s Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Todd Murphy (Mike Egerton/PA)

6.19pm: Broad enticed an edge from Carey but a tough, low chance was put down by Crawley to leave the champagne on ice.

6.25pm: There would be no denying Broad or England with the veteran able to find Carey’s edge again and Bairstow took the opportunity this time to secure victory by 49 runs and ensure the series ended level at 2-2.