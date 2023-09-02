Title tension goes right down to wire for Brigade, Ardmore and Killyclooney

Brigade may go into the last full weekend of matches in the Long’s SuperValu Premiership as favourites and table-toppers, but it is Ardmore and Killyclooney who have the destination of the title in their own hands.

As fate would have it, the second and third-placed teams meet today at Ballyheather Road, with the winners certain to leapfrog Brigade, who do not play their penultimate game until tomorrow.

A Killyclooney win would then give them the chance to beat Brigade in their final match to lift the Premiership trophy for the first time, while an Ardmore victory would keep them in pole position ahead of games at Donemana and at home to Fox Lodge next weekend.

Mathematically, Ardmore can actually pick up no points today and still lift the title with maximum-point victories in the final two games — if Killyclooney beat Brigade — and even without professional Aviwe Mgijima, skipper Rachit Gaur knows they still have a great chance of lifting the League trophy for the first time in their long history.

“We have an excellent pool of players which gives us flexibility in every aspect of the game,” explains Gaur.

“There have been plenty of match-winning performances throughout the season, but we are just taking one game at a time.

“We are certainly right in contention for the League, and it’s up to us now how well we perform. For the moment, our focus is on Killyclooney and we will take it from there.”