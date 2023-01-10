Ulster pair Amy Hunter and Cara Murray named in Ireland squad for next month’s T20 World Cup in South Africa

Ulster pair Amy Hunter and Cara Murray have been named in the Ireland squad for the T20 World Cup in South Africa next month.

The pair will be part of Ed Joyce’s 15-player panel that will head to the southern hemisphere on January 27 ahead of the tournament, with their first competitive game against England on February 13.

It will be a busy time for Hunter, who is also currently away captaining Ireland’s Under-19 squad for their T20 World Cup campaign alongside fellow senior international Georgina Dempsey.

The 17-year-old will have a significant role in South Africa, as will spinner Murray, the 22-year-old who is headed to her first World Cup after establishing herself as a lethal wicket-taker within the squad.

Ireland are set to play four warm-up games before the tournament gets under way, taking on Bangladesh twice in Cape Town on January 31 and February 2 before heading to Stellenbosch for games against Sri Lanka and Australia on February 5 and 8.

Joyce’s side will come up against England, India, Pakistan and the West Indies in their World Cup group, with only the top two sides progressing to the Semi-Finals.

“It was incredibly rewarding and encouraging to see our squad progress so far both on and off the field in 2022, recording a number of breakthrough results as a team and as individuals,” commented national selector Carrie Archer.

"While there were numerous highlights, the most gratifying of all was the successful T20 World Cup qualifying campaign. We haven’t featured in a global tournament since 2018. While we came heartbreakingly close at the 2019 qualifier, we ultimately fell short, so this year’s qualification felt like redemption and reward for the hard work the players, coaches and support staff have put in.

“The squad’s average age is only 24, with most players aged between 17 and 23. This age profile is an exciting aspect for Irish cricket as this group will hopefully be together for a good few years to come, and will only get better over time.

“Laura (Delany) – already Ireland’s longest-serving captain – will lead the side again, while we welcome Georgina Dempsey back into the squad after she missed the recent Pakistan tour due to educational commitments.”

Squad: Laura Delany (captain), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.