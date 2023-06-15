Video: Stars of Ireland Women’s cricket team front new campaign to grow game and challenge misconceptions

A new campaign has been launched to tackle preconceptions of women's cricket in Ireland

A new island-wide campaign has been launched to promote women’s cricket and to challenge stereotypes about the sport in Ireland.

The campaign is fronted by the stars of the game, and it leaves viewers in no doubt that the old-fashioned stereotypes of picnics, sipping tea and sweater vests have been replaced by a new culture of high performance and unstinting ambition.

Women’s cricket is now one of the fastest growing sports amongst young women in Ireland. The trailblazing Ireland Women’s cricket team recently turned professional and are now ranked amongst the top 10 teams in the world.

The campaign launches this week across video, digital and social media, supported by Certa Ireland.

“People think cricket is just a picnic in the park, but it’s certainly no picnic. Our games are not just 90 minutes, they go on all day. That’s why we train for power, speed and endurance, but the hard work makes winning even more sweet,” explains batter Gaby Lewis as she blasts a Victoria sponge cake into smithereens.

“Cricket is sometimes seen as a little old fashioned, but it is actually one of the fastest growing sports amongst young women in Ireland. The days of sipping tea and sweater vests are long gone. Our team is athletic, ambitious and professional,” says bowler Leah Paul, as she rockets a cricket ball through a China tea set.

“Nobody thinks of Ireland as a top tier cricket team, but we are one of the best ten teams in the world. We competed in the last World Cup. Not throwing shade or anything, but not every team can say that,” says Team Captain, Laura Delany.