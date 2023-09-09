Waringstown and CIYMS are on a mission to taste T20 Cup delight in thrilling Final match-up

Waringstown captain Greg Thompson will aim to lead his team to victory in the T20 Cup Final

Waringstown and CIYMS will bring the curtain down on the NCU senior season when they face off in the Final of the LVS T20 Cup at The Lawn tomorrow (2pm).

The two sides have dominated the 18 years of the competition, with Waringstown winning it six times and CIYMS five.

The Belmont outfit have held the upper hand in recent times, though, winning three of the last four deciders, and have beaten the Villagers twice in head-to-head meetings – the last of which in 2019 was by just one run, crushing Waringstown’s hopes of four-in-a-row.

Their mid-Ulster opponents have been successful in Cup competitions this year, winning the Challenge Cup and reaching the Final of the All-Ireland, and skipper Greg Thompson is looking to end on a high note.

CIYMS skipper John Matchett will aim to close out the NCU senior season on a high for his side

“We’re very much looking forward to Sunday on what is always a big occasion,” he says. “It’s a bit frustrating that, due to the weather and the busy schedule, it’s been pushed back so far, but hopefully it stays dry so we can both get a good game in.”

Waringstown will be without their overseas professional, but Thompson is happy that his squad enter with a clean bill of health after a campaign blighted by injuries.

“Pat Botha has gone back to South Africa, which is a big loss for us, but I know CIYMS will also be missing their professional too. Other than that, we should be at full strength for what should be a keen battle.”

CIYMS skipper John Matchett is also keen to complete a T20 Cup double, with the all-rounder impressed by the talent at his disposal.

“The squad have been playing some really good cricket of late, especially in the T20 competitions, so we are hoping to bring that form and momentum into Sunday,” said Matchett.

“Our bowling attack was exceptional in the AIT20 Final, led by Mark Adair who showed all of his class and experience in such a high-pressure situation. Theo van Woerkom and Tyron Koen have bowled really well in their first year at the club, while Allen Coulter has once again shown how big a wicket-taking threat he is.

“Our batting power is an obvious strength of ours in the T20 format, with guys like Ross Adair, Jason van der Merwe and Mark Adair who all have the ability to take the game away from any opposition.

“The rest of the batters are comfortable playing second fiddle but can also go through the gears themselves when necessary, so it’s a good mix.

“Games between ourselves and Waringstown are always keenly contested, and I fully expect Sunday’s clash to be no different given the wealth of talent on both sides.”