Waringstown kicked out of Challenge Cup after player registration error

Waringstown have been kicked out of the Gallagher Challenge Cup for playing an ineligible player in their victory against Derriaghy on Saturday.

Jonny Bushe, the former Ireland international wicket-keeper who had not played for the 1st XI since 2016, was forced into action because of injuries to first choice gloveman Marcus McClean and his young deputy Sam Topping.

Unfortunately for Waringstown, who won the Cup as recently as 2018, Bushe was only registered to play on June 17 — more than two weeks after the May 31 deadline for this season’s cup competition, which made a belated start at the weekend.

Bushe, who played 29 times for Ireland between 1998 and 2004, reached the cup final with Waringstown in 2014, when they lost to Civil Service North, but is a three-time winner with the traditional cup kings, in 2006, 2011 and 2013.

He agreed to help out because of the finger injuries to the club’s other two keepers, having played only one previous match this season, for the 3rd XI a fortnight earlier.

Waringstown, like all the other Premier League clubs who faced Section One opponents, raced to a comfortable victory — with Bushe not required to bat — but, as per the official statement from the Northern Cricket Union last night, “Waringstown is therefore deemed to have lost the match and Derriaghy has been reinstated”.

As a result, Derriaghy will join Cregagh, who defeated Muckamore in the only all-Section One first round tie, in tomorrow lunchtime’s quarter-final draw.

Meanwhile, around the same time, a strong MCC side will play the Emerging Warriors at Glendermott .

Zimbabwe Test batsman and current Munster Reds skipper PJ Moor is joined by Ireland paceman David Delany, Stephen Ogilby, another former Ireland wicket-keeper and former Ireland captain Alan Lewis.

The Emerging Warriors side will be captained by Graham Hume.

The Emerging Warriors are also in action today, with Graham Kennedy captaining the side in their latest game in the Future Series against Munster Heat in North Kildare.