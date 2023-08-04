Waringstown taste success in record-breaking Challenge Cup Final win over Carrickfergus

Waringstown won the Gallagher Challenge Cup for the 27th time, but only after Carrickfergus responded superbly in their first showpiece Final on a record-breaking day.

More than 670 runs were scored on the Final’s return to Stormont, with Morgan Topping hitting the highest individual score in a limited-overs decider and with Adam Dennison he put on the greatest ever partnership since the first showpiece in 1887.

Their huge third-wicket stand of 247 laid the foundation for a record limited-overs total of 354 for four, easily surpassing the previous best of 303 for five, also by Waringstown in 2006, the last two-day Final.

But while Carrick skipper CJ van der Walt was in the middle, the Villagers were, unbelievably, not out of sight. Only when he holed out to short fine leg, three short of a deserved century, did the favourites breathe easily.

With perfect timing, Waringstown welcomed back James Mitchell from injury, the week after James McCollum’s long-awaited return and, indeed, the watching Lee Nelson was the only player missing from their strongest line-up — and he is making his comeback from a dislocated shoulder in the Seconds tomorrow.

Not that either of the returning duo were required to be at their best yesterday as Topping, continuing his superb form in his breakthrough season, became only the second batter to hit 150 in the Cup Final — the other was North Down’s James McDonald 88 years ago.

Topping (24) faced 119 balls and hit 15 fours and seven sixes in a chanceless knock only ended as he attempted to hit a fourth successive six off Carrick skipper Van der Walt.

Dennison was dismissed the ball after hitting his first six, to go with 13 fours in his innings of 109, as he became only the second batter to score two centuries in the Final, after former Waringstown opener Michael Reith.

Carrickfergus endured a horror start to their reply. Craig Averill was run out first ball and Michael Gilmour received a harsh ‘caught out’ decision with the ball coming off his shoulder to leave them 24 for two in the fifth over.

Jake Egan stood tall while wickets fell around him to score 87 from 66 balls (six fours and seven sixes) but at 129 for six, Carrick seemed down and out until Van der Walt, who hit nine fours and six sixes, and Ben Cave added 142, a Cup Final record for the seventh wicket.

Ben Snell, one of the young guns who has come through this year, ended Van der Walt’s innings and next over dismissed Cave the ball after bringing up a 50 with the latest huge six.

There were 29 in all — another record on a memorable day.

Meanwhile, Graham Hume and Neil Rock have lost their places in the Ireland squad for the three T20s against India in Malahide this month.

Fionn Hand, who played in five of the six T20Is in Zimbabwe and Bangladesh during the winter, replaces Hume, while Gareth Delany, who is recovering from a broken wrist, is named in the squad with Rock the player to miss out.

Ireland squad: P Stirling (capt), A Balbirnie, M Adair, R Adair, C Campher, G Delany, G Dockrell, F Hand, J Little, B McCarthy, H Tector, L Tucker, T van Woerkom, B White, C Young.

Tomorrow – Robinson Services Premier League (12pm): North Down v Civil Service North.

Section One: Muckamore v Cregagh, Saintfield v Belfast

All-Ireland T20 Semi-Final (2pm): CIYMS v Cork County