Watch: David Warner’s three-year-old daughter sings about one of his biggest Ashes rivals

David Warner and the England cricket team haven’t always been the best of friends over the years, but it seems the Australia opener’s antipathy hasn’t been passed on to his daughter.

The 31-year-old posted a video of three-year-old Ivy Mae singing her own version of one of the England fans’ favourite chants, one honouring bowler Jimmy Anderson.

“Thanks to the @englandsbarmyarmy for brainwashing my daughter,” Warner wrote.

Given what the Barmy Army famously sand to Mitchell Johnson back in 2010-11, he might feel it could have been worse.

Anderson was one of the few successes for England in their recent Ashes defeat, taking 17 wickets, including Warner himself twice.

But as Australia came out 4-0 series winners, it’s perhaps not surprising that Warner could see the funny side.

Australia’s David Warner with his daughters

Ivy Mae’s dad has not always seen eye-to-eye with Anderson and his team-mates.

The Australia opener famously punched Joe Root in a bar in Birmingham in 2013, then angered England by saying their players had “scared eyes” in the Brisbane Test later that year.

Before the recent Ashes series, Warner said he tried to motivate himself with “hatred” when playing against England.