We are ready for England challenge, says Ireland skipper Laura Delany

Cricket

Ireland may have beaten defending champions Australia in their final warm-up game but captain Laura Delany accepts today’s opening T20 World Cup game against England in Paarl (1pm, live on Sky Sports) offers a different challenge.

Heather Knight’s side have already set a World Cup record, in their opening game against West Indies on Saturday, their run rate of 9.52 the fastest ever chase of a three-figure target (136).

“They play an aggressive game and are in very good form at the minute and as we haven’t played England in the last four years some of the girls have never played England before. So there will be a few nerves about and a challenge but it’s one we welcome and are looking forward to the match,” said Delany.

“Against Australia, Amy (Hunter) and Gaby (Lewis) set the tone early on and when you have a great powerplay then it gives the middle order a platform to build on. So we are definitely going to try and push ourselves.

“We know England have hard hitters and if we are going to keep up with the rate we are going to have to do the exact same.”

Delany accepted that one of the all-time shocks in Women’s cricket has raised expectations of the squad going into the first World Cup for five years.

“Yes, but it has also raised expectations within the squad and we have spoken about the plans we want to put in place, trying to keep it as simple as possible and if we do that I think we’ll be happy with the outcome,” said the skipper.

“We are taking it one game at a time and have goals and ambitions to reach the semi-finals but our goal tomorrow is to go out and play our best cricket.

“The girls have worked incredibly hard over the last six-eight months, we had a series win against Pakistan (in November) and a good win against South Africa at the start of last summer. So there is a lot of confidence within the group and the next step is showing that on the world stage.

“We didn’t qualify for the World Cup last year so while there will be some nerves but from a team point of view there is a lot of energy and a great buzz around the group and we can’t wait to get started.

“We’ve taken a lot of positives and confidence from the warm-up games but tomorrow is a new game, new opposition, a new wicket and a completely different challenge.

“If we stick to our plans, and I’m confident we will, when we go out and enjoy our cricket that’s when we play our best, so looking forward to tomorrow.”