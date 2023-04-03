“We’ve nothing to lose,” says Andrew Balbirnie as Ireland prepare for first Test in four years

It will be Ireland’s fourth-ever test match

The bare statistics tell the story of what Ireland will be up against in the one-off Test against Bangladesh which starts in Dhaka on Tuesday morning (5am BST).

This will be Ireland’s fourth Test match – and their first in almost four years. It will be Bangladesh’s 137th and in their last they were three wickets away from victory against India. Ireland will have up to up to seven Test debutants, at least one of whom will be making his first class debut.

Little wonder captain Andrew Balbirnie did not want to set himself or his team any targets going into the match.

“Bangladesh have a great record on this ground. I don’t want to say that we want to win the Test, we want to compete for as long as we can,” he said. “Naturally you want to be part of the Ireland team that wins their first Test but we have to play well for long periods of time.

“It’s a big challenge to sustain that for as long as possible, but when we do get the chance we have to capitalise. I think the overwhelming thing is excitement. You want to play the best teams and Bangladesh has a really good Test team.”

With so many new caps, although he wouldn’t reveal how many, Balbirnie said the presentations will take place on Monday night – “if we do it in the morning (on the pitch) it will take too long” – and the fact that the captain hasn’t played a first-class (red-ball) game since his short stint with Glamorgan in 2021 only highlights the size of the task in front of the tourists.

“A lot of good teams have come here and got unstuck. The message is to go out and play and not hold too many fears. There’s not a lot to lose in a one-off Test, so we want to enjoy it,” he added.

“We have players brought up on white-ball cricket. That fine. But in a Test match, a batter has to set himself to bat for as long as possible. That’s going to be the biggest challenge. Conditions will play a part in terms of the heat (temperatures of 34C are expected every day. The guys need to learn on the job.”

Addressing the absence this week of Paul Stirling, his experienced vice-captain, Balbirnie said: “Whenever he goes out of an Irish team, he leaves a big hole. He is certainly one of our best players. We are going to miss him and his cricket brain. He is someone I can talk to in the field, but we have to plan without him. That’s fine.”

On probable debutant PJ Moor, comfortably Ireland’s most experienced Test cricketer after playing eight multi-day games for Zimbabwe, the captain said: “He has played more than double any of our players and a number of other first-class matches (62) as well. His last Test was here with Zimbabwe so he has knowledge of this ground (he scored 83 in the first innings), he is really good with the younger boys and he will be crucial for us for the next two or three weeks.”

And on his personal challenge of captaining a Test team for the first time: “I was fortunate to play under William Porterfield for a long time. I know how much it meant for him to captain the Test team.

“I don’t think I have captained in first-class cricket so it is exciting. There will be times when I have to think on my feet and look for help from other players. It is part of the challenge of being a Test cricketer.”