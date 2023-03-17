World’s top side plans Irish trip as Cup clashes head to England

Cricket

Irish cricket fans will be licking their lips after it was announced that India will be coming to Malahide in August for three T20 internationals.

The World No.1 team in the shortest format were given a fright by Ireland last year when India scraped home by just four runs and Andy Balbirnie’s side will be looking to go at least one better when the series gets under way on Friday August 18. The final match has been confirmed for Wednesday August 23, with the second game on either the Sunday or Monday.

The worst kept secret was also confirmed on St Patrick’s Day. The World Cup Super League games against Bangladesh will take place in Chelmsford on May 9, 12 and 14, because “it is likely too early in the Irish season to prepare pitches to ODI standard unless we have a remarkably dry April,” according to Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.

Ireland will likely have to win all three games to qualify directly for the World Cup in October, otherwise they will spend three weeks in Zimbabwe at the height of the season with the qualifying tournament confirmed for June 18-July 9.

With Sri Lanka cancelling the ODI games on Ireland’s two-week tour next month — they are now playing two Test matches — the three ODIs against Bangladesh will not only be a dress rehearsal but their only ODIs before the games in Essex.

The final XI for today’s first day/night game (8.00am) was picked last night but kept under wraps although all the batters and bowlers got a good work out in Wednesday’s warm-up match as Balbirnie confirmed at his eve of game press conference.

“It was a good practice game to get some miles in the leg and getting a big win was a bonus,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to pitting ourselves against a really good and experienced ODI team and a great chance to see where we are at, particularly in these conditions.”

The conditions will be virtually the same as India where this year’s World Cup is being played but although England won the ODI series against Bangladesh — only their second home loss in a series since 2014 — the Tigers whitewashed them 3-0 in the T20 series which only ended this week so the home players will be on a high.

The other news yesterday was that Craig Young flew out with T20 specialist Ross Adair and Tom Mayes yesterday for the three games in Chattogram, which start on March 27.

The North West Warriors and North Down opening bowler was “withdrawn” when the squads were updated last week but in a change of plan, he will now be in contention for a place after his long-term injury which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup in Australia last October and the tour of Zimbabwe in January.