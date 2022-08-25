‘My back wheel caught on a pile of dirt on take-off, flipped me into the air and I came straight down on my head’

Freestyle BMX rider Ryan Henderson explains how his two wheeled journey started after a motocross crash that left him with a broken neck

When Ryan Henderson flipped, rolled and tail-whipped himself into the BMX Freestyle final at the European Championships in Munich just over a week ago, the 27-year-old from Belfast kicked open the doors of an exciting new Olympic sport to wide-eyed kids all over the country.

“The funny thing is, I was having so much fun that I actually wasn’t nervous,” he says of becoming the first Irish rider to make a European freestyle final.

“We got a huge crowd and a great reaction so I think people really enjoyed it. But I was so amped up for the first run that I made a slight mistake on the double flip and dabbed my foot. When your foot hits the ground you’re immediately deducted points so after that I just tried to salvage the run, and do the best I could.”

In freestyle BMX, each contestant gets two 60-second runs at the ramps to try and impress the judges with the number and difficulty of their tricks going towards their final score.

“It doesn’t sound like a lot of time,” admits Henderson. “But when you’ve got so much stuff to do you’re glad when you hear that buzzer because you’re absolutely wrecked. Going into the second run I made sure to make the right adjustments, did the double flip good but then, on the next trick, I do a 360 whip. I was meant do a double tail-whip so I kind of missed out there, which was a bit annoying. But it was my first euros in freestyle BMX so I was happy to make it into the final and finish 10th.”

While Henderson always seemed destined for a high-flying life on two wheels, for a long time it looked like he would be riding a bike with an engine, until a bad crash during a motocross event as a teenager left him with a broken C3 vertebrae in his neck.

“It was the first lap of practice,” he recalls. “My back wheel caught on a pile of dirt on take-off, flipped me into the air and I came straight down on my head and snapped the chin piece off my helmet.”

Badly winded and in shock, it took a while for Henderson to calm down.

“I felt a bit rough after 10 minutes but I’d been wearing a neck brace and didn’t feel like anything was broken,” he says. “I went home and got some food and it was when I was sitting at the dinner table that I noticed I couldn’t hold my head up. It kept falling so I told my dad there was something wrong. He wrapped a t-shirt around my neck and brought me to hospital. They rushed me through X-rays and MRIs and found that I’d broken my C3 in my neck.”

Lucky not to have been paralysed, Henderson spent a few weeks in hospital and then another eight months at home, restricted to minimum movement and sleeping sitting up.

“They told me my legs and arms were going to feel heavy the next day but not to panic as that was part of the injury,” he recalls. “The next four days I couldn’t move at all.”

It was eight months before he could take off the neck brace for a period to sit still on the sofa and 10 months before he was allowed move freely.

“I wasn’t allowed to go out anywhere in case someone banged into me or I moved the wrong way,” he says. “I got physio to learn how to walk again and use my neck again. I was so used to turning my whole body when I needed to look somewhere. I missed my GCSEs. My school friends disappeared. It was hard for a 16-year-old, trying to deal with it. When I came out the other end I had a different mentality. I didn’t want to waste any more time.”

Not strong enough to get back on a motorbike at first, Henderson began by cycling on the road before a trip to his local skate park changed everything.

“My first time ever in a skate park was in T13 Park, in one of the old warehouses where they built part of the Titanic,” he says. “It was close to me but I’d never actually been to it before. I had an old BMX and went down to the park just to build my strength a couple of nights a week. I was blown away by all of the ramps and stuff it had and I started going at the weekend and meeting more people. It was a completely different vibe to what I was used to. At motocross, it’s so competitive that nobody talks to anyone. After a while, I was so content riding BMX that I just left motocross altogether.”

When T13 closed in 2015, Henderson had become so engrossed in the sport that he got a work transfer and moved to Liverpool to keep riding until the pandemic saw him return in 2020.

“We had no indoor skate parks for three years here,” he says. “I went from riding every day to literally nothing so I left my life over here to move to Liverpool to keep riding. Moving back in the pandemic was hard because I went from having loads of friends and riding every day, back to riding by myself again. It’s given me a lot more motivation to get people into the sport.”

This year, Henderson moved to Bangor to be close to Thunder Park, where he is helping coach youngsters in the fine arts of freestyle BMX and is part of the Thunder Action Sports team that travel to festivals and car shows showcasing their wares. So just where do you start when learning to flip a bike off a ramp mid-air?

“It takes a bit of time,” he admits. “We have a foam pit, so you’ll try it into the foam pit first. But even your first backflip into a foam pit is so scary. It’s so abnormal being upside down in the air while holding a bike. Trying to train yourself to do that . . . your natural reaction is to let go, because when you’re upside down you panic.

“What I tell people I’m coaching is that you have to hold onto the bike. You’re going to land in the foam pit, which is soft, but if you let go of your bike you’re going to land on top of that so that’s going to hurt. It takes a lot of training your mind to fight that natural reaction. Constantly drilling that (message) in the foam pit, if you keep doing that day in day out, then you’ll know yourself when you’re ready to send it on a wooden ramp.”

Even in competition, Henderson admits there is a big mental battle going on.

“What I do, is picture that I’m doing it into a foam pit,” he says. “That’s the only thing that helps me. ‘You know you can do it in a foam pit so don’t worry that this is a wooden ramp, we’ll just pretend it’s foam for now’.

“The problem I have is that all my competitors are traveling to different skate parks. Thunder Park is pretty big and it’s got decent size ramps, for both beginners and more advanced riders, but we don’t have the same scale of ramps as there were in Munich. You can do a backflip on one ramp but it’s going to feel completely different on another one so you have to adjust the spin depending on that. You don’t get a lot of practice time at events, so you have to get exposure to different ramps to help you adapt quickly.”

To combat this and try and earn valuable UCI points towards qualifying for the Euros and Olympics, Henderson’s friends and colleagues held a fundraiser earlier in the year.

“The closest event with UCI points for me was Texas at the start of the year,” he explains. “I set up a GoFundMe and the skate park had a fundraiser for me. I was so determined to get there and, because a lot of people had helped me get there, I felt a bit of pressure to do something. I got 13th, which wasn’t a bad start considering the high level of contest. I went to Madrid in June and qualified for the semi and fell on both runs, finishing 18th and spent three days back in Liverpool ahead of the Europeans.”

With the top country in the world qualifying two riders for the Olympics and the next eight qualifying one, Henderson knows it’s going to be a hard road to Paris.

“The top countries would be France and Australia. The programme that France has and the facilities they’ve built for themselves are incredible. They’ve got a proper Olympic style course, proper training ramps, they’re fully kitted out. Australia is the same. British Cycling have a really good programme going on too. We got an invite to train with France so I think that’s what I’ll be looking at next, trying to learn a bit off them. Since I moved back to Belfast in 2020, the Olympics is all I’ve been working towards.

“Since the Europeans, a few more kids have come in to Thunder Park to get BMX lessons after seeing me on TV. That’s what I’m trying to push for, get the younger generation on bikes again and push the scene over here.”