Northern Ireland to pursue joint bid with ROI to host opening stages of future Tour de France

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has agreed to pursue a joint north-south bid to host the opening stages of a future Tour de France, potentially in the next three to four years.

The DUP Minister has submitted an expression of interest in the formal bidding process to Tour organisers, alongside Irish Minister for Sport, Catherine Martin.

Both politicians met last week in Belfast and agreed that such an event would have significant tourism, sports and wider benefits for the island of Ireland.

Officials in both departments will now collaborate on the development of a detailed bid to host the event, ideally in either 2026 or 2027.

Mr Lyons said: “Securing the opening stages of the Tour de France would be a fantastic opportunity for Northern Ireland to feature on the world stage and add to the growing list of major sporting events that have come here in recent years.

"People will fondly remember the success of the Giro d’Italia ‘Big Start’ in 2014, and I am confident that together we would be able to successfully host the Grand Depart.

"Major events such as this not only bring about huge economic benefits but give us a tremendous opportunity to showcase everything that is great about Northern Ireland.”

Ms Martin added: “Hosting the world’s greatest cycle race would be an exciting opportunity for the island of Ireland.

"I was delighted to meet Minister Lyons again during my recent trip to Belfast and to agree to express a joint interest in hosting three full stages for Le Grand Départ of the Tour de France, ideally in 2026 or 2027.

"Our shared experience in hosting major sports events, our cooperative approach in marketing the entire island of Ireland as a tourism destination, and the wonderful scenery and céad míle fáilte that awaits visitors to Ireland could all combine to create an amazing all-island event.

"This collaborative process has my full support and I will engage with colleagues across Government on this in the coming weeks.”

Tens of thousands of spectators turned out for the prestigious Giro d'Italia cycle race, which was held in Northern Ireland eight years ago.

It was one of the biggest sporting events ever staged in Northern Ireland, with competitors from more than 30 countries taking part, and an estimated TV audience of 775m people in 174 countries.

The Tour de France, which is widely considered the most distinguished cycling race across the globe, is thought to attract over one billion television viewers from all over the world.

Next year’s competition will take place in France, throughout the month of July.