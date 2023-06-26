Seth Dunwoody celebrates on home ground with Junior Men’s National Championship

It was a case of home comforts for Seth Dunwoody as he raced to the Junior Men’s National Championship title in Co Tyrone at the weekend.

Dunwoody, from Hamiltonsbawn, sprinted to the win in Dungannon after spending the majority of the race in the breakaway.

The Cannibal B Victorious rider had time to celebrate as he admitted that getting hold of the elusive national champion’s jersey was a dream come true.

“(It’s) Pretty surreal so far, it hasn’t really sunk in yet,” he admitted.

“It’s been in the calendar a long time, with it being close to home, I’m only about 20 minutes away from here. To finally pull it off is a dream come true.”

“It was kind of just aggressive (racing), more go just with the weather and the course today, there was no hiding. It’s kind of a race that suits me well.”

In an aggressive start to the 120.5km race, Cal Tutty and Samuel Coleman broke away during an opening loop on wide roads.

Liam O’Brien and Dunwoody were quick to bridge the gap as they formed a quartet ahead of the main group but could only form a gap of 26 seconds as they crossed the finish with four laps to go. The pace was unrelenting in the following two laps as riders tried to break out and bridge their way across — with the first casualty being Coleman as he dropped back to the bunch.

Working as a trio at the front, O’Brien and Dunwoody looked strongest on some of the short and sharp climbs.

The main group huffed and puffed as Adam Rafferty, Killian O’Brien and Patrick Casey among others were active at the front, but the gap went as high as +2:05 heading into the final lap.

Joseph Mullen broke out from the bunch in the final lap but by the time the leaders hit the foot of the Killyliss climb for the final time, they knew they were racing for a national title.

Dunwoody, who reacted to an O’Brien attack on the penultimate Killyliss ascent, held on up the climb before they descended to the finish. Leading out the sprint in the final 400m, Dunwoody reacted to both Tutty and O’Brien’s kick towards the line.

Dunwoody had time to celebrate as he crossed the line, finishing a second ahead of O’Brien as Cal Tutty completed a podium from a breakaway that proved the winning ticket.

In the Elite Women event hosted by Island Wheelers CC, Lara Gillespie proved strongest from a reduced group sprint after an attritional day, with searing heat and sunny conditions.

Ben Healy and Lucy Benezet Minns were solo victors yesterday as they picked up brilliant wins on the final day of the 2023 championships as the predicted bad weather gave way to perfect conditions and some breathtaking racing.

“It’s going to be super awesome to wear this jersey for the next year and last time I had it, it was under 23 so now to have it as a World Tour rider and hopefully I can do it justice,” said Healy afterwards.

Benezet won the Junior Women’s title and Jamie Meehan the Under-23 crown.