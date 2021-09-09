Dan McFarland 'pretty pleased' with Ulster's pre-season preparation after sinking Saracens

Dan McFarland says he's comfortable with how ready his side are for their maiden United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign after their thumping 33-3 pre-season victory against Saracens.

After losing 45-21 to the same opponents only a week prior, Ulster were much improved at the Honourable Artillery Company, running in five tries and preventing their rivals from crossing the whitewash in a one-sided victory.

Not only did McFarland watch his side dominate one of the best club teams in Europe, he was also able to welcome back John Cooney from injury, along with a whole host of international players after they sat out their first game.

In all, it undoubtedly leaves them in a much better place than they were in after the Kingspan Stadium leg, with confidence likely to be high in the camp ahead of their URC opener against Glasgow Warriors on Friday September 24.

But with the season a marathon, not a sprint, as McFarland is keen to point out, he's content with what he saw in London city centre as the province go in search of their first trophy in 16 years.

"It's the first game of the season and we still don't have many people who have played 80 minutes at this stage. You're never going into the first game with all cylinders firing and we accept that," said McFarland.

"We don't really want that because the season is so long. We need to be playing well enough to win games and that's the point. But we need to be close to our best to win enough games to get into the play-offs.

"In terms of where we're at, I'm pretty pleased. We're functioning well in the key parts of our game. Defensively, we sorted out a few things this week and worked really hard. Attack-wise, we changed our shape and it looked closer to where we needed it to be. It's not where it needs to be as a final result.

"The set-piece looked good once we got a grip on it. We'll get better at our maul, I know that, because it wasn't as effective as we want it to be. We know how good we are there.

"There's lots of things we need to keep working on but I'm pretty pleased that all the playing staff and the support group have worked hard over the pre-season to get us to where we are now. It'll be a few days of freshening up and then getting our minds on that first competitive game."

One of the things that McFarland said he was happiest with was the team's attack shape, which the head coach acknowledged had been altered slightly in pre-season after the departure of Dwayne Peel over the summer.

With new attack coach Dan Soper in tow, Ulster's attack looked sharp and dangerous in London and scythed through Saracens on multiple occasions, with Craig Gilroy scoring twice and Nick Timoney and Angus Curtis adding further scores.

Replacement hooker John Andrew also crossed for a score from a driving maul - a potent weapon all of last season - but it was the loose play that McFarland was more interested in from the victory.

"The play we had in the Saracens 22 that resulted in three tries from phase play was probably the most pleasing thing," he added.

"We've still a lot of work to do at the breakdown, we've changed our attack shape slightly, just tweaked it, and it's causing us some trouble at the breakdown. That's a key focus for us but we understand that and we'll get through that."

And on his side keeping Saracens out of the try column, he added: "That's really good. We had elements of luck in there but we're a fight for every inch team and as usual every inch looked as if it mattered to us. It has to when you're playing against a team with the weaponry that they have and we fought to the end.

"The fact that from a beginning where clearly they used their size and power to get on top of us physically, we weathered that storm, and then managed to neutralise it to a certain extent was really pleasing.

"That's one of the things that we're always going to have to do. We are always going to be coming up against teams that are physically bigger than us. And physically more powerful than us, especially up front. The forwards, after the initial false start in the collisions, managed that really well."

McFarland also confirmed that flanker Sean Reidy picked up a shin injury which forced his first half withdrawal but that there was no further update on him at this time.