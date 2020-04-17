Daryl Gurney to miss PDC event due to poor wifi and a dartboard on his bedroom door

Darts superstar Daryl Gurney has confirmed he will not take part in the PDC's latest tournament due to poor wifi and a dartboard too close to the toilet.

The Professional Darts Corporation are staging a Home Tour event via video link with some of the world's top players going head to head from their own houses.

Reigning World Champion Peter Wright headlines the opening night tonight while two-time Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price is at his oche tomorrow evening.

Tyrone's Mickey Mansell is joining in on Monday, taking on Geert Nentjes, as the event will feature 32 consecutive nights of action before the 32 group winners progress to the latter stages.

The event will be broadcast live online for free via PDCTV.

World number seven Gary Anderson was forced to withdraw after his home Wifi failed the tests, while number six Daryl Gurney will also sit out, his own Wifi "not up to scratch" and only adding to the problems of his unsophisticated practice set-up.

"I wouldn't have minded playing to get my arm going again but I haven't got the room for it," he told the BBC.

"With people walking about the house it wouldn't be ideal

"You need to have a video going and it has to be quiet. With my sister working from home in the next room it just wouldn't comply with the rules the PDC put out.

"If I had nobody else in the house I would probably do it.

"Most of the leading players have a proper room kitted out for the job with fancy lighting, a proper surround, a proper dart board and a proper oche.

"My dartboard is on the back of my bedroom door. I stand in the hall at the top of the stairs and I have one foot in the bathroom and one in the hall so if someone needs to go to the bathroom I can't throw. There is definitely nothing fancy about it."

Bookmakers are offering odds of 1/80 that another player will be forced to withdraw due to connection problems but amidst the current coronavirus lockdown, any attempts to produce live sport while obeying the rules will be welcomed by fans.

"They are fortunate that darts is a one-man sport and that allows them to do this," said Gurney.

"The only thing that beats darts in terms of television viewing figures is Premier League football so they are trying to keep darts in the public eye.

"I won't be watching - when I'm on a break from darts I take a total break from it. For the moment I'm just enjoying life and spending time with my family and two-year-old son Daryl Jnr."