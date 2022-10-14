Defeat leaves NI’s hopes on a knife-edge

Netball

Northern Ireland’s netballers will have to beat Wales this evening and then hope for a favour from Scotland if they are to qualify for next summer’s World Cup in South Africa.

The fate of Elaine Rice’s side is effectively no longer in their own hands after last night’s 65-38 defeat against the Scottish Thistles at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

Backed by a vocal crowd, the hosts stormed into an 18-6 lead by the end of the opening period and were virtually out of sight by half-time with a 19-goal advantage.

Rice’s Warriors ended up being outscored in every quarter by the Thistles leaving the coach to admit: “We’re massively disappointed, we didn’t perform as we know we can today.”

Long-serving vice-captain Fionnuala Toner, who was winning her 100th cap, ended up on a final warning and a much improved performance will be needed against Wales.

Inferior scoring difference to both the Scots and Welsh means Northern Ireland would miss out on a place at Cape Town 2023 if the three teams finish level on points.

So the Warriors must upset this European regional qualifying tournament’s top seeds today (5pm) and then rely on the Welsh losing to Scotland in the final fixture tomorrow.

Rice rung the changes before the end of the opening period, reverting to the defensive formation and attacking circle combination from Thursday’s third quarter against the Republic.

Olivia McDonald replaced Niamh Cooper and Georgie McGrath came on for Orlaith Rogers with five positional switches meaning no player remained in their original role.

Teenager Alex Martin, who was introduced at half-time, top-scored with 17 goals for the Warriors but the outstanding Beth Goodwin netted 46 times for the hosts.