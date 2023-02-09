Derby duels dished up by Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls’ Cup semi-final draw

The draw for the semi-finals of the Belfast Telegraph Senior Girls’ Cup has thrown-up two intriguing derby games and guaranteed a city-versus-country decider .

Strathearn will play Belfast Royal Academy in a Belfast showdown, while the other semi-final sees Royal School Armagh face Mid-Ulster rivals Banbridge Academy.

Both games will be played as a double-header at Stormont’s Playball facility on Wednesday, February 22, while the final will see the respective winners go head-to-head on March 8.

Last year, Royal School Armagh lost 1-0 to Methodist College Belfast thanks to a goal from Irish cricket international Amy Hunter.

Armagh captain Anna McKew is desperate to see her school go one better this year. The Ulster Hockey Schools’ Super League champions are arguably favourites to lift the trophy next month.

She said: “We lost in last year’s final, which was heartbreaking. For the girls, like myself, who played in that game, we now have another chance to win the trophy. We would love to get our name on the cup after last year’s disappointment, but we have a difficult semi-final to play first.”

For McKew and her team-mates, a team they know well stands in their way of a second consecutive final.

She explained: “It’s funny draw because a lot of the girls at both our school and Banbridge Academy play for Banbridge Hockey Club, so we all know each other really well.

“I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or not, but it will make it a bit more interesting as there is a lot of pride at stake. I’m sure we will all be friends after the game, regardless of the result.

“But on the day, we want to win. It will take a hard work to win the semi-final, and we’re not afraid of hard work.”

Banbridge captain Ruby Wilson believes her team has what it takes to stop their local rivals.

She said: “Royal School Armagh won the Super League this year so they are probably favourites for the Schools’ Cup but last time we played them, it finished in a 1-1 draw, so we’ve shown that we can match them.

“If we bring our A-game then there is no reason why we can’t win the semi-final.

“We can’t wait for the game. Our plan is to get kids from every year group to come along and support us so we can have a big crowd of supporters cheering us on.

“We will leave everything on the pitch. We’re delighted to get to the semi-final but we don’t want our journey to end.

“We want to win this competition and I believe with the players we have, that’s possible.

“We are a close-knit bunch of friends. If we win this competition, we would make memories that would last a lifetime.”

The other semi-final showdown between Strathearn and Belfast Royal Academy could go either way and Strathearn’s Jess Ryan said: “It didn’t matter who came out of the hat, it was going to be a difficult game. I think both matches will be good. It should make for a great day.

“Our team is mostly made up of girls in Upper Sixth. Last year, most of the girls were part of the team that lost in the semi-finals to Armagh.

“I feel like we’ve been on the brink of success for a while and know we’re ready to take things a step further.

“Playing in a match like this is really special as it is a chance to play in front of a big crowd.

“Personally, I enjoy playing in front of spectators. It spurs me on to do better, but I know it can be intimidating for some.”

BRA skipper Olivia Beattie is, meanwhile, bidding to win the prestigious competition for a second time.

She was part of the team that won a thrilling final — a 4-2 victory over Lisburn school Friends — just before lockdown in 2020 and, reflecting on that success, said: “I won the Schools’ Cup in Fourth Year. It was an incredible experience to win such a big competition at such a young age.

“Myself and a couple of the other girls who were part of that team have told them how special it is.

“Now I just want the girls that haven’t had the experience of playing in a final or winning the trophy to get that same feeling.

“For us older girls that were there three years ago, we would love to win it again in our final year at school and leave a real legacy.

“It would be an amazing way to bring the curtain down on our time at the school.”

The Belfast Telegraph are the headline sponsor of the competition.

Head of Sport Paul Ferguson said: “The Belfast Telegraph is proud to once again sponsor and support this prestigious competition as the finest schoolgirl hockey players in Northern Ireland battle it out for glory.

“We look forward to bringing comprehensive coverage of the semi-final matches later this month followed by the decider on March 8.

“It’s important the girls are given a platform to showcase their special talents on their sporting journey.”