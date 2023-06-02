Derek Wright sees Belmont B’s Senior Cup trip to Bangor as a ‘free hit’

Derek Wright has been encouraged by Belmont B’s start to the season

The pressure will be heaped on Bangor in tomorrow’s IBA Senior Cup second round clash at Ward Park, insists Belmont B new boy Derek Wright.

Although the east Belfast team have adapted to life in Division One of the Private Greens League with a certain degree panache, they’ll come under serious scrutiny when the make short journey to the seaside.

Having won two and drawn one of their opening six League games, Belmont B are sitting pretty in a mid-table position on 19-and-a-half points. Obviously, consolidation was their remit at the outset — anything else will be a bonus.

However, they were brought down to earth in midweek when they lost heavily in a League derby fixture to the Belmont A side, but Wright, who joined the PGL outfit from Banbridge at the start of the season, reckons the result will not cast a cloud over their trip to Bangor.

“Everyone is delighted with the start we’ve made in Division One,” said Wright. “It was always going to be a big challenge, but the club have taken it in its stride.

“I suppose we’ve had a mixed bag of results, which was expected — two points away to Old Bleach, a draw at Salisbury, seven at home to NICS and five away to Mossley.

“Obviously, we were not expected to do much against Belmont in midweek. We had one rink up, two were very close and one went down heavily, but against a side like that, there was no shame in it.”

Wright believes Bangor, a team steeped in Irish Cup tradition, will be big favourites in tomorrow’s clash.

“It will be a free hit for us,” he added. “They are the best team in NIBA history and, even though they may not be as strong as they were a few years back, they still have some great players in the form of Robert Hastings, Gary Scott, Mark Shannon and Matthew Crawford who was named last week in the Ireland squad for the 2023 International Series.

“So it will be a daunting test for us, but it’s one we are prepared to meet head on. We’ll be going there to give a good account of ourselves.”

Wright arrived at Belmont this season along with William Orr, an exciting young prospect who moved from Comber.

“Personally, I’m thrilled the way things have worked out for me,” he added. “I decided to make the move as NIBA bowls appears to be at the crossroads.

“I almost joined Balmoral, who became a PGL club this season, but I know Simon Martin and Simon Cavan well, so it was a no-brainer for me. We’ve some experienced heads in the side, like Donald Mills, Stephen Hedley and Aaron Sloan.

“Hopefully, we can keep it going for the rest of the season, our aim is to remain in the top flight.”

Fixtures: Irish Bowling Association Senior Cup, second round: Sydenham v Dunluce, Old Bleach v Cookstown, Dundonald v Limavady, City of Derry v Ards, Letterkenny v CYM, Larne v Carrickfergus, Banbridge v Belmont, CYM B v Salisbury, Donaghadee v Bray, NICS v Lisnagarvey, Ballymoney v Coleraine, Ballymena v Curran, Crumlin v Blackrock, Bangor v Belmont B, Portrush v Lurgan.